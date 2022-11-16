Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.