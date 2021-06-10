Education in Michigan in the midst of a pandemic is an ever-present discussion topic. Vaccines, PPE, mental health, testing, schedules, lost experiences and more dominate headlines, social media and dinner table conversations.
Education in Michigan is facing another crisis: the decline of college enrollment. Before COVID-19, we saw year-after-year declines in college enrollment beginning in 2014. Students already facing disparities are affected the most.
A Stronger Nation report by Lumina Foundation showed six years after high school graduation, significantly fewer Black, Hispanic and Native American students earned a postsecondary certificate or degree compared to white and Asian students. Michigan is home to two of America’s cities with the largest Black populations, yet a recent report by the Michigan League for Public Policy found Michigan ranks third-worst in its share of Black undergraduates enrolled at public four-year institutions relative to its share of Black residents.
It’s not a new problem, and it’s getting worse.
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found in fall 2020 there was a -9.2 percent change in Michigan students’ college enrollment compared to the previous year, including public and private two- and four-year institutions.
Perhaps the most concerning aspect is how different the trends are from the last economic downturn a little more than a decade ago. During that recession, we saw college enrollment grow by 3 million students nationally between 2006 and 2011. The jobs least affected by layoffs — those requiring a bachelor’s degree or more — were the first and fastest to rebound.
Today, unemployment rates are lowest among those with a bachelor’s degree or more and inflated among those with a high school diploma or less. A sobering difference between now and then is college enrollment. We have fewer high school students as a whole, many aren’t going directly to college and many in the workforce aren’t returning for additional postsecondary education, or didn’t pursue any to begin with.
Education is a critical part of our economic recovery. Our economy won’t recover if we don’t have an educated workforce. Of Michigan’s Hot 50 jobs — jobs projected to have high growth and high wages — 80 percent require education beyond high school. That was before the pandemic. Every economic indicator points to a nearly universal requirement of certificates and degrees for the new jobs created post-pandemic.
We must reverse the declining enrollment trend. We must ensure people pursue postsecondary education — in many forms.
We must provide support to get students to complete and submit the FAFSA. Despite heavy pushes for FAFSA applications to be completed by spring, they are accepted any time.
We must encourage students to complete at least one college application and ensure they have tools to do so. Many colleges are accepting applications and providing flexible scheduling.
We must continue creating and fueling the critical conversations surrounding the college enrollment crisis.
The pandemic created a pinch in the college pipeline at a time when Michigan needs more students to enroll. We need to get better than before. If not, we will find ourselves in a post-pandemic world without the talent to grow businesses, the economy and our communities. Worse, Michigan residents will be without viable career paths to provide economic independence.
About the author: Ryan Fewins-Bliss is the executive director of the Michigan College Access Network, an organization working to increase college readiness, participation and completion in Michigan among low-income students, first-generation college-going students and students of color. MCAN’s goal is to increase the percentage of Michigan residents with postsecondary certificates or degrees to 60 percent by 2030.