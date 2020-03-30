In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am filled with hope as I witness incredible collaboration among supporters of education.
As superintendent of Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District (TBAISD), I work with public, private and public academy school superintendents in the five-county area. During this school closure, I have experienced unprecedented solidarity among my colleagues in the shared mission to protect students’ wellness and create educational opportunities. At every turn, I have encountered people stepping up to help.
This situation reminds me of Fred Rogers’ advice to parents in the face of trauma: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” It’s true. Our communities are filled with helpers — in education and beyond. What comfort and inspiration to witness these everyday heroes in action.
Our region’s education leaders along with other helpers have joined forces for great accomplishments in recent weeks:
Food service
Many students rely on schools for their meals, so school districts, staff members, bus drivers and volunteers are ensuring that children are fed. Sixteen school systems are providing at least two meals a day for students no matter what school they attend. District leaders have assured one another that if a meal site must be closed, a neighboring district will ramp up to provide the meals.
Child care
A network of private child care, schools and community agencies joined forces to help essential workers find quality child care, while they work to perform critical functions. The team is focused on individual search and placement, scholarships and creating a tiered response to assist our helpers.
Distance learning
As schools await decisions from state legislature on instructional requirements during the closure, school leaders are coming to the table with creativity and innovation in an urgent effort to offer supplemental learning opportunities. With their combined support, a toolkit will be released providing vetted educational enrichment resources. It will be packed with content for students, parents and educators in grades K-12 in general and special education populations.
Advocacy in Lansing
As our state government is flooded with critical issues, education leaders are consolidating efforts to advocate on behalf of students and schools. We are leaning into our relationships in Lansing urging legislators to determine the direction of instruction during the closure. We are also pursuing a waiver of required school days due to the state-mandated school closure to continue funding our state’s 842 school districts.
The legislature is also asked to consider relaxing requirements around high school graduation and teacher/administrator evaluations.
These are just four examples of the all-hands-on-deck approach and I am proud to be a part of this community of helpers. I am full of hope that together we will emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger in the knowledge that we can function collaboratively in a broad regional response to help children and families.
I encourage others who are able and well to volunteer. Be a part of the solution. This collaborative approach will make a lasting impact on students, community resilience and capacity for hope.
About the author: Nick Ceglarek is the superintendent for Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District in Traverse City. Previously, he serves as superintendent of Hudsonville Public Schools, Fruitport Public Schools and Baldwin Public Schools. He started his education career as an AP Calculus teacher, assistant principal and assessment director at Rockford Public Schools. He obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Grand Valley State University and his doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Eastern Michigan University.
