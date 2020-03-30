About the author: Nick Ceglarek is the superintendent for Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District in Traverse City. Previously, he serves as superintendent of Hudsonville Public Schools, Fruitport Public Schools and Baldwin Public Schools. He started his education career as an AP Calculus teacher, assistant principal and assessment director at Rockford Public Schools. He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees from Grand Valley State University and his doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Eastern Michigan University.