By Laura Glenn
Every day, members of our northern Michigan community struggle to find and access needed mental health services, leading them to seek care in our emergency departments or go without care, which quickly escalates to a crisis.
Exacerbated by a global pandemic, the availability of mental and behavioral health resources remains an ongoing challenge locally and across the country.
As healthcare leaders in northern Michigan, we have joined together to examine the needs of the region, evaluate research from external behavioral experts and develop solutions to better support and uplift our friends, families and neighbors.
Now, our community is poised to take another important step toward expanding much-needed mental and behavioral health services for children, youth and adults in our region.
Last fall, a leadership team was formed with representatives from Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, Munson Healthcare, Northern Michigan Regional Entity, Northwest Michigan Community Health Innovation Region (CHIR), Grand Traverse County and United Way of Northwest Michigan to work on the next phase of planning for the Grand Traverse Center for Mental Wellness.
The center is intended to bring mental health, substance abuse disorder and crisis services under a single roof and provide a coordinated, systemic response for children, youth and adults, regardless of insurance or ability to pay. This team and proposed center will build on the important work of the CHIR’s Behavioral Health Initiative Crisis Services Action Team.
By the end of this month, details of our plans will be submitted to Grand Traverse County to be considered for federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Simultaneously, work is underway to identify an appropriate physical location, conduct site visits to explore best practice models in other Michigan communities and engage healthcare providers in developing our local model of care. We also will be guided by input from our local Behavioral Health Initiative Community Advisory Group.
Services would be added or expanded in three phases as the center is developed, staff are hired and resources are secured:
- Phase One will bring existing access and crisis services under one roof (welcoming center, crisis hotline, mobile crisis services) 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The focus will be on expanding access to youth and adults in the community, regardless of insurance, and providing coordinated followup with needed services. We also will provide space for partner community organizations to be housed in the center.
- In Phase Two, nursing and psychiatric assessments will be added.
- Phase Three would incorporate a Crisis Residential Unit (CRU) and/or Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) beds for youth and adults.
Over the course of three phases, outpatient therapy, hospital pre-admission screening, peer support services and initial assessments and referrals for mental health and substance use disorders also would be added.
Creating an easy-to-access, integrated behavioral healthcare system requires collaboration from the community and partners across the entire continuum of care.
The National Council for Behavioral Health’s “Roadmap to the Ideal Crisis System” will be used to create measurable standards, best practices and guide continuous improvement efforts.
We are grateful for the community’s engagement and commitment to addressing this complex problem — and that it feels the urgency to expand access to these critical resources.
With a collective vision, strong collaboration and community momentum, we are positioned to increase access to quality mental health services in northern Michigan.
About the author: Laura Glenn is the chief operating officer for Munson Healthcare. She writes on behalf of the other members of the leadership team: Brian Martinus, interim CEO of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority; Eric Kurtz, CEO for the Northern Michigan Regional Entity; Jane Sundmacher, executive director of the Community Health Innovation Region; and Seth Johnson, executive director of United Way of Northwest Michigan.
