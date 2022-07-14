With more than 11,000 lakes and 23 million acres of forests, Michigan has a breathtaking environment. Our outdoor recreation industry provides more than 230,000 jobs and generates $30 billion annually for Michiganders. Our environment is a component of our economic well-being.
Environmental concerns are central to Michigan’s future prosperity, and they’re important for the nation. Outdoor recreation generates close to $700 billion of economic activity and provides 4.3 million jobs. Extreme weather — intensifying thanks to climate change — puts these great-paying jobs and revenue at risk.
Failing to address climate change could cost our nation’s economy more than $14.5 trillion over the next 50 years, erasing 4 percent of our GDP and destroying nearly 900,000 jobs annually, according to a 2022 report from the Deloitte Economic Institute. The report also found that decarbonizing the U.S. economy would add $3 trillion and over 1 million jobs in that same 50-year period.
Today, it’s not about jobs vs. the environment; we can choose both.
By transitioning to a clean energy economy, we’d make our economy stronger by providing more jobs while avoiding job loss caused by extreme climate change.
I’m focused on ensuring Ingham County helps foster a sustainable future. We reactivated our Environmental Affairs Commission, introduced the resolution setting our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and began an energy and greenhouse gas emissions audit on county facilities.
The audit will help ensure our operations are efficient and county resources are allocated effectively as we seek to minimize our environmental impact.
No single county or state can tackle the problem of climate change alone. At the end of 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a comprehensive solution within the Build Back Better plan. The clean economy plan, despite including investments in clean energy and climate change mitigation, is languishing in the U.S. Senate.
My constituents are my friends and neighbors. If a flood destroyed homes in my district, I’d know many of those affected. I’m urging the Senate to pass this climate and clean energy legislation. It would improve the lives of my constituents and families across our state and nation.
Last year, President Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law, creating new funding for climate mitigation. That program funded infrastructure repair that was damaged by extreme weather.
If we want to transform into a clean energy economy and avoid devastating financial impacts of climate change, the Senate must pass this comprehensive climate legislation.
The legislation being considered contains critical environmental provisions, including funding for the transition to electric transportation and incentives for clean electricity deployment, manufacturing and innovation. This will help end our dependence on fossil fuels, increase our energy security and ease the pain of high gas prices.
This summer is likely our last chance to get this through Congress and save ourselves from the devastating effects of climate change.
The cost for climate inaction is too great. Decarbonizing our energy is a win-win-win for our environment, our economy and American workers. We must use budget reconciliation to get this bill through the Senate so we can work on building a clean energy economy.
About the author: Chris Trubac is an Ingham County commissioner and chair of the county’s Environmental Affairs Commission.
