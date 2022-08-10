Those hoping to preserve a livable world can find much to celebrate in the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed in the U.S. Senate.
The bill, now awaiting passage in the House, contains a huge investment — $369 billion — in low-carbon technologies and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.
The significance of this legislative victory cannot be overstated. For decades, scientists warned of the dire consequences we face for failing to lower the heat-trapping emissions that are warming our world. For too long those warnings were ignored, and hopes that our nation would take action were often raised, only to be dashed for lack of political will.
Now our lawmakers have listened and delivered. With these policies in place, the U.S. begins a transformational journey to wean ourselves off fossil fuels and, in the process, remove air pollution that sickens millions of Americans and inflicts billions in economic damage.
The Inflation Reduction Act will provide tax credits over the next 10 years to develop and deploy clean energy like wind and solar. Money also will be available to help households become more energy efficient and to replace gas appliances with ones powered by electricity. Middle- and low-income Americans also will be eligible for tax credits to help them buy electric vehicles.
The incentives in this legislation will provide economic opportunity in Michigan by increasing the demand for products manufactured in Michigan, such as electric vehicles and polysilicon used in solar panels. There’s also $26 billion for farmers and foresters to implement climate-smart practices that will reduce carbon pollution and help with land conservation.
Disadvantaged communities that bear the greatest burden from climate change and pollution also will get help. Some $60 billion will be provided for environmental justice programs, including air pollution monitoring and reduction, heat risk mitigation and clean heavy-duty vehicles.
Another key bill provision imposes a fee on leaked methane, a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide, and a big contributor to global warming. The principle is simple: Discourage bad behavior by making it more expensive, which is how we reduced the number of people who smoke cigarettes.
Meaningful steps to fight climate change come not a moment too soon. Extreme weather-related disasters made worse by rising temperatures, such as flooding this summer that killed dozens in Missouri and Kentucky, are becoming more frequent and could soon outpace our ability to adapt and recover. Michigan is no stranger to these impacts, with several major flooding events impacting Metro Detroit, Midland and Houghton in recent years.
This long-sought breakthrough on climate legislation was made possible by grassroots support. Over the past year, Citizens’ Climate Lobby generated more than 200,000 letters and phone calls to members of Congress urging passage of a reconciliation bill with strong climate provisions. Members of many other advocacy groups also urged Congress to tackle climate change. This victory was won by concerned citizens who made their voices heard in Washington.
This legislation will help restore U.S. climate leadership, which has been lagging. Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced around the world, and our example will inspire and motivate other nations to match our ambition.
We are grateful that Michigan Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, long-time champions for building a clean energy economy, voted in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act.
More will be needed to meet the U.S. pledge to cut emissions in half by 2030, but, for now, let’s celebrate the passage of this historic legislation, which brings hope for a hospitable climate.
The best time to do something about climate change was 20 years ago.
The next best time is now.
About the authors: Elizabeth Dell is a Great Lakes regional coordinator for the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) and lives in Traverse City. Madeleine Para is executive director of the CCL.
