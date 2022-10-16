By Linda Koebert
When it comes to change, saying no is much easier than saying yes.
If you live and work here, you might be disgusted by increased traffic or upset about buildings that fill former open spaces. When voters feel they are losing control of their town, they look for ways to say no.
Proposal 3, passed in 2016, gave voters the chance to say no to buildings that follow the zoning code, but need more than 60 feet, the typical height of a five-story building.
A no vote might not be based on the merits of the project or the particulars of the building. That “no” might be based, instead, on a desire for things to stop changing.
I agree there are things we should be concerned about as Traverse City struggles to keep its cool factor while pressures mount to become the urban center for much of northern Michigan. The population of the city has remained relatively flat, even as the population booms in surrounding areas. The same 15,000 people are expected to pay taxes that support infrastructure for a region. That’s frustrating.
Some building decisions leave me cold. The Breakwater parking deck on the Boardman River is horrible. The number of bank buildings in downtown is troubling. The boxy building style that has come to be a feature here is boring. I’d love for pricey vacation rentals that sit empty for months to, instead, become long-term rentals. These things concern me and motivate me to be involved in city planning discussions.
What doesn’t bother me? An elevator shaft or other mechanical equipment that sits on a small part of the roof on a project that abides by the zoning code. Commongrounds is a 60-foot building with a small elevator shaft to 65 feet. 101 Park is a 60-foot building with a 73-foot elevator shaft. Washington Place is a 60-foot building with a 76-foot elevator shaft. Common practice has always been here, and around the state, to measure buildings to the roof line.
I do not know how the Innovo project, which offers much needed housing, got caught up in litigation when other buildings did not. I do know it isn’t fair and has once again put the city in court, spending precious tax dollars on litigation. It is this project that has generated the city’s Proposal 1.
There are many discussions to have about the future of Traverse City. Citizens are actively involved now as the city creates an updated planning vision. The master plan process invites the public to participate. It’s a chance to have a seat at the table to create reasons to say yes.
In the meantime, Traverse City’s Proposal 1 is a clear “yes” for me.
About the author: Linda Koebert is a retired educator, downtown Traverse City resident and former Traverse City Planning Commissioner.
