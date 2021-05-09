By Kathleen Stocking
Traverse City needs to designate — for all to see — the parks in their master plan, their charter and on their website. They need to do this for all city parks, wherever there is one, was one or should be one.
Protecting the parks, the grass and trees in the city is about sustaining life. It’s about oxygen. It’s about our survival. And it’s the job of the city to insure our survival.
We need more parks, not fewer. All of the parks are important.
If land is described as a park by the city government for the purposes of the city website, for the purposes of obtaining grant funds or for any purpose at all, then it’s a park. If the city wants to “repurpose” a park for a scientific experiment, replacing the grass and trees with concrete and steel for what they like to call “an urban park” then, if this is still a democracy, the residents have a right to vote on it.
It would appear, after the recent lawsuit brought by Rick Buckhalter, that Judge Thomas Power thinks residents have a right to know what is and isn’t a park and vote on any changes from park status to something else. How is it possible for the city to go ahead with plans to “disappear” a park without people knowing about it?
The parking lot where the downtown farmer’s market is was a park with trees and grass. How did this park become a parking lot?
The children who play in the Clinch Park fountain near the bay were playing in dangerously dirty and unhealthy water for days before the city closed the beaches and the fountain. How is it that the E. coli in the water is not monitored daily? How is it the water in the streets goes into the river and the bay without being cleaned?
“The water running off the streets can be saved and cleaned in a sweet wetland that can be built,” Becky Thatcher, owner of a downtown store, said to me the other day. “We have the answers; we need to do the work.”
Dr. Norm Fred, my child’s dentist years ago, the funniest man in the world, has spent endless hours cleaning up the river. Ted Wendling, formerly a reporter for the Cleveland Plaindealer, wrote recently about a group he was with removing 6 tons of garbage from the river.
There are so many good people in Traverse City. Tourists come and they comment often about how “nice” everyone is. Yes, we are. We are kind and gentle and we want to take care of them and we want to take care of the river and the bay.
What we need is city management that recognizes the sweetness of the citizenry and the need to communicate clearly. We need a city management that works diligently to create conditions for clean air and water. Finally, we need a city management that designates all parks as permanent parts of the city so there’s no confusion.
About the author: Kathleen Stocking is an award-winning essayist. Her fourth book of essays about Leelanau County, “From the Place of the Gathering Light,” is a Michigan bestseller published in summer 2019. A lifelong resident of the Leelanau Peninsula, she now lives on the Boardman River in Traverse City.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.