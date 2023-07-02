Despite the financial struggles of the government-owned broadband network in Traverse City, city leaders intend to borrow more money to expand the fiber infrastructure. Traverse City commissioners voted in April to provide a public notice (as required by state law) that the city intends to borrow another $10 million for the broadband project.
A feasibility report used by Traverse City Light & Power to guide its plan estimated a take rate of 40% would be needed to make the project financially viable, projecting a take rate of 50% by the second year. So far, two years into the project, only about 25% of local residents and businesses have signed up for the service, Michigan Capital Confidential reported.
Traverse City resident Gerald DeGrazia, a retired telecommunications executive, told CapCon that the original business plan was “flawed with overly optimistic customer assumptions and lower than required capital outlay assumptions.”
In 2019, the estimated project cost was $16.3 million. That has now ballooned to $28.2 million. From delays in the U.S. Department of Agriculture in releasing funds from a $14.7 million loan to inflation and rising interest rates, commissioners blamed a number of factors for the need to borrow more money during an April meeting.
When the city was still considering the project in 2019, the Taxpayers Protection Alliance called it a “foolish plan” because the concept had plenty of factors going against it. This included nearly every resident of the 15,000-population city already receiving terrestrial broadband service through Spectrum and plans to build infrastructure to support 10-gigabit internet when 1 gigabit more than satisfies the needs of almost every user. In addition, Traverse City received the USDA loan intended for underserved areas when there were undoubtedly more needy areas in Michigan.
As the TPA has reported extensively (including in its two reports on government-owned networks: https://www.protectingtaxpayers.org/report/gon-with-the-wind/ and https://www.protectingtaxpayers.org/press/gon-with-the-wind-ii-2/), mitigating factors often lead to rising costs and lower-than-expected take rates, resulting in taxpayers or ratepayers making up the financial shortfall.
In this case, the Traverse City charter requires the debt to be backed by the city’s credit, but TCLP is responsible for paying it off.
TCLP Chief Financial Officer Karla Myers-Beman said the additional $10 million includes $4.3 million in contingency costs, providing the utility flexibility to cover additional costs without having to make another funding request.
TCLP did receive some pushback at the meeting: Former City Treasurer Bill Twietmeyer pointed to the low take rates and asked what would happen if the project proves to be a “financial failure.” Myers-Beman said, in the worst-case scenario, electric customers would see a 4.5% rate increase to cover the debt payments.
Traverse City leaders say they have wait lists of people in still unreached residential areas wanting to subscribe to the city’s internet service. Hopefully, take rates will increase so that power customers aren’t subsidizing a service hardly anyone in the city wanted or needed.
