I think we all might agree that our society has become more polarized over the past several years. The far-right and the far-left dominate the news. The voice in the middle is drowned out. We all long for compromise, diplomacy and the proverbial “common ground.”
I wish I had the answer. I truly do. I am saddened by the fact that I don’t have an answer to bring the masses together. I can only try to make my very, very small corner of this big, huge world better every day by looking for common ground on the things that I can control.
What I have found in my search is what I believe to be the greatest measure of character. It is the apology — the simple ability to genuinely say, “I’m sorry.” These two words do not mean you are wrong. They simply mean you recognize that a line has been crossed, and you regret the lapse in judgment as you acknowledge the situation.
Stick to your position while considering whether or not you have gone too far. If we want our arguments to be recognized and respected, we must recognize and respect the opposition. We should not ridicule, cut off, disrespect or demean the person on the other side. Let’s toss in raising our voices and getting demonstrably upset. Each one pushes us over the line. Each one requires a sincere “I’m sorry.”
“I’m sorry” should never be confused with “I’m sorry you feel that way.” The latter is the lamest of false apologies. All it says is that we recognize the feelings of others — sort of. An acceptable version would be “I’m sorry I made you feel that way.” This version acknowledges our responsibility for our role in impacting another person.
The clichés’ are endless: “get what you give,” “be the change,” “respect is earned,” etc. It all starts with these two simple words. When I pick up a paper or watch breaking news on the television, I often judge the people involved on whether or not they have the ability to admit a mistake. It is the first and last thing I want in every leader, co-worker and friend.
Some will say this essay is just another version of “everybody gets a ribbon.” I wholeheartedly disagree. I believe we can all start chipping away at society’s collective polarization by taking the time to consider the impact of our actions. We all need to be adult enough to recognize when we must be the ones to apologize. People with the strength of character take the first step. Be strong.
“I’m sorry” is the claw hammer that will tear down the walls between positions and draw them closer to the middle. If I needed an army to take a hill or conquer society’s common ground, I would want to be surrounded by people with the strength to utter these two simple words.
About the author: Tony Anderson is the general manager at Cherryland Electric Cooperative. Cherryland serves 35,000 homes and business across six counties in the Grand Traverse region.
