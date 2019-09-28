About the author: Kathleen Stocking is an award-winning essayist with two Michigan bestsellers, “Letters from the Leelanau” and “Lake Country.” Her most recent book, “The Long Arc of the Universe —Travels Beyond the Pale,” is based on her third-world travels, including two tours in the Peace Corps. She recently finished a fourth book of essays about Leelanau County titled “From the Place of the Gathering Light,” a Michigan bestseller published in the summer of 2019. A lifelong resident of the Leelanau Peninsula, she now lives on the Boardman River in Traverse City.