By Kathleen Stocking
When rain falls on water it falls louder. I’ve been listening to the rain falling on the beautiful and filthy river out my window while 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been speaking to the United Nations. Her message is simple: carbon emissions cause pollution, species extinction and a hotter planet. People are suffering and the poor are suffering the most.
Immigrants worldwide are fleeing drought, violence, disease and poverty brought on by climate change. “You are failing us,” Thunberg tells the adults. “I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean — and I am one of the lucky ones.”
Millions of children marched in the streets Sept. 20 to protest climate change. They know there are children at our southern border in concentration camps euphemistically labeled “Family Centers.” When we forsake the most vulnerable among us, whether rivers or children, we forsake our self-respect.
In the 1800s, while some parents were able to afford to dress their children in velvet, other children worked in the textile mills making velvet, losing fingers and limbs and even lives. In the book, “Flesh and Blood So Cheap,” about the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, 145 people died — some of them children.
Before child labor laws, children worked in the streets of New York City and London selling apples. Sometimes they stole.
In Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist,” Aunt Rose says, when Oliver is about to be taken to prison, “but even if he has been wicked, think of how young he is . . . and for mercy’s sake, think of this, before you let them drag this sick child to a prison, which in any case must be the grave of all his chances of amendment.”
Now children in poor countries drink toxic water and breathe toxic air and make things for people in wealthier countries. In the book “The Economics of Child Labour” by Alessandro Cigno and Furio C. Rosati, the authors cite the diseases of these children, their early deaths, their lack of education, their inevitable turn to crime if they survive.
Sometimes the parents try to immigrate, risking everything.
“This is the moment we must choose survival over selfishness,” said Hilde Heine, president of the Pacific Ocean’s Marshall Islands, which are being threatened by rising sea levels, speaking at the same UN Climate Summit as Thunberg.
“You say you hear us and understand,” Thunberg admonishes the UN, “But I don’t want to believe that. Because if you really understood the situation and still kept failing to act, then you would be evil. And that I refuse to believe.”
The writer Koren Zailckas has a few ideas about evil. “Evil is empty, emotionally flat. Evil ruins childhood and refuses kids the tools to grow up.”
Climate change and the worldwide suffering of children are not different issues but linked issues.
And today, like the Children’s Crusades of the Middle Ages and the children in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963, it’s the children who are marching to warn us.
About the author: Kathleen Stocking is an award-winning essayist with two Michigan bestsellers, “Letters from the Leelanau” and “Lake Country.” Her most recent book, “The Long Arc of the Universe —Travels Beyond the Pale,” is based on her third-world travels, including two tours in the Peace Corps. She recently finished a fourth book of essays about Leelanau County titled “From the Place of the Gathering Light,” a Michigan bestseller published in the summer of 2019. A lifelong resident of the Leelanau Peninsula, she now lives on the Boardman River in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.