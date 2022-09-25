About the authors: Becky Ewing recently retired from Rotary Charities of Traverse City after nearly 15 years, serving as the executive director for the last three years. She is the co-facilitator for the Child Caring Now initiative. She earned degrees in English and biology from Grand Valley State University.

Yvonne Donohoe is the director of Early Childhood for Northwest Education Services. She serves as a co-lead for Northwest Early Childhood Support Network, which provides training and technical assistance for the Great Start network across our northern 36 counties. Currently, she serves as the Child Caring Now co-chair seeking broad stakeholder feedback to cultivate local innovative solutions to community child care concerns. Donohoe holds an M.A. in early childhood, counseling education and psychology and a doctorate in educational leadership.