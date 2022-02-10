In February, people slowly revert to less healthy habits. American Heart Month, also in February, is a time to refocus on health before New Year’s resolutions disappear.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, accounting for one in every four deaths. The term “heart disease” includes many conditions. The most common is coronary artery disease, build up of plaque that can narrow the arteries and restrict blood flow. This can lead to heart attack or stroke.
Often, individuals don’t know they have a heart condition until they experience symptoms of a potential heart attack, such as shortness of breath; extreme fatigue; pressure in the chest; or discomfort in the chest, shoulder, arms or jaw. Those experiencing any of these urgent symptoms should call 9-1-1 or visit an emergency room.
Being aware of risk factors for heart disease can help identify issues early and create plans to prevent or slow the advancement of the condition. Several factors can increase the risk of developing heart disease. Heredity plays a part.
Other risk factors are manageable with lifestyle modifications:
- High blood pressure — When the pressure of the blood flowing through arteries and veins is too high, it stresses the heart and can make it weaker over time. This can lead to heart attack, stroke, kidney problems and more.
- High cholesterol — An excess of a waxy substance in the blood creates fatty deposits that can build up in arteries and impede blood flow. These fatty deposits can form a clot causing heart attack or stroke.
- Obesity — Obesity is linked to several conditions that stress the heart, including excess fat in the blood, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
- Smoking — Tobacco damages the heart and blood vessels. Nicotine from cigarettes and vaping devices raises blood pressure.
- A diet high in fat, sodium or cholesterol — These can lead to high blood pressure, obesity
- or high cholesterol,
- which is linked to heart disease.
- Low amounts of physical activity — Getting regular physical activity lowers one’s risk for heart disease.
- Too much alcohol — Alcohol raises blood pressure and can lead to a build up of triglycerides, a fatty substance in the blood.
Individuals with these risk factors can lower their risk by eating a healthier diet, losing weight, getting more exercise, limiting alcohol to two drinks a day for men and one drink for women and quitting tobacco use.
A healthier diet doesn’t need to be complicated or restrictive. Several simple dietary changes can work:
- Add fresh fruit and vegetables daily.
- Limit adding salt. Shake on herbs or a non-salt spice blend instead.
- Eat leaner, healthier sources of protein like nuts, legumes, fish and lean poultry or meat. Instead of frying in oil, try baking, steaming or grilling.
- Use higher-fiber grains like whole wheat pasta or brown rice.
Individuals should talk with their doctor before beginning an exercise program or changing their diet. Healthy habits now can prevent or slow the progression of heart disease. Let’s make 2022 the year for healthy habits that last.