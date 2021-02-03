By Ann Rogers
Who, me? Yes, you.
Have you ever seen an elephant, or a penguin, living coral or a prairie dog in their natural habitat? All are amazing experiences that I have had the privilege to see and share, but one that is quickly being diminished by poaching, destruction of habitat for development and most of all, the climate crisis.
“Too bad,” you say? But what happens when many more animals and plants go extinct and whole ecosystems are irrevocably destroyed? Do you want to live in such a diminished world? Do you really think humans can survive when all that sustains us is gone?
Today we are witnessing the sixth great extinction with a rapidly warming planet and all its consequences the biggest culprit. Scientists have named this the Anthropocene because it is humans that have dominated the landscape, pillaged its resources, and are in the process of altering the composition of the atmosphere: the very air, water and soils we need for existence.
Scientists have been modeling these cumulative effects on our Earth for more than 50 years, but they are now seeing that their predictions have been underestimated.
The oceans and great forests that captured CO2 for centuries are themselves changing. We are experiencing more unpredictable weather, raging wildfires, devastating hurricanes and a faster melting of the Arctic tundra which releases more methane and creates a feedback effect. What follows is more hunger, drought and civil unrest. Pandemics are increasing in scope and frequency, with many mutations. All of this is destabilizing for all life on Earth.
“It sounds hopeless,” you say? That is only if we refuse to recognize the situation, and start acting as if our lives and the lives of our children depend on it. Humanity must pull together like a team, take data-based scientific models seriously and act on them. Solutions are available. We need to identify the local risks, and then both mitigate and adapt. We need to collaborate, not compete.
The Green New Deal is a start, but there is much more that needs to be done. We know how to reduce emissions from fossil fuels, and now we just need the will to move forward rapidly to green renewable energy. Subsidizing the training and offering green loans are part of the equation.
Changing behavior involves everyone from city planners who understand that we cannot be building on coastlines or riverfronts, to developers who adopt Leeds building codes. It involves utilities that make the transition to green renewable energy. It involves educators who include the need for life style changes in the curriculum. And it involves citizens who understand we need to do more than just change light bulbs and reduce meat consumption.
When do we start? Now.
Who needs to be involved? Every human on this Earth.
Why? Because humans will be the sixth great extinction if we don’t.
About the author: Ann Rogers, of Traverse City, is co-chair of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council.
