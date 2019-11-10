Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.