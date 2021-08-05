As we continue this “journey back to normalcy,” it is important to take a moment to celebrate the steps that have led us this far. This year’s National Cherry Festival was indeed one of those moments to celebrate. While it is true that the planning restrictions and ever-changing time frames did not allow for our large-scale events to occur, we were able to provide plenty of safe and fun options to choose from throughout the week.
One of the innovative events that was the highlight of the week was the Parade Experience held on the grounds of the Grand Traverse Resort. While we missed the excitement of festival parades weaving through our downtown, the Parade Experience surely felt close to the real thing as the Petoskey Steel Drum band filled the parade path with music and an endless stream of cars poured passed the anchored floats for hours.
Another thing we enjoyed this year was our local talent — not only during our “Cherries Got Talent” competition, but also the inspiring local musical artists that took to the National Cherry Festival Entertainment Stage presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel all week, entertaining our guests.
It is also necessary to extend a “hats off” to the festival staff who worked tirelessly to be creative, pivoting their plans and shifting gears entirely — even in the midst of planning. And when it came time to execute those plans, hundreds of dedicated volunteers were ready to carry the torch to bring us what is sure to be a festival we will remember for years to come. It was a unique year for sure, but the genuine joy on the faces of everyone who attended made it even more special than usual.
As I see my presidency come to an end, I want to thank the festival staff, volunteers and each and every one of our guests who joined us this year to celebrate. It seems that even our cherries knew how important this year was, and they showed up just in time.
About the author: Meredith Hawes is the 2021 president of the Festival Foundation Board of Directors and the North Central Regional Director for the National Fire Protection Association. She lives in Old Town Neighborhood with her husband Garrett and son Beckett.