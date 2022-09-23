Human health, nature, and climate change are inextricably linked. Thus, solutions and behaviors that improve human health often improve the health of ecosystems, and vice versa. Growing your own food, composting, adding solar panels and choosing to ride a bike instead of driving, all mitigate the causes of climate change, while also improving the quality of our air and food.
Arguably one of the most impactful ways to improve human wellness and mitigate the impacts of climate change is a robust and healthy trail system. Forests play a critical role in moderating CO2. Forests, parks and trails systems consist of a biodiverse and complex world of interdependent organisms that are necessary to sustain human health. In fact, without environments that are healthy and capable of supporting a diversity of life, no human population can exist. Trails create safe access for humans to explore wild ecosystems, keeping vulnerable species safe from foot traffic.
There also are the more obvious recreational benefits of trail systems that invite people to get out and enjoy nature and, while doing so, derive the benefits of improved heart health, strong muscle tone, and enhanced brain development.
In addition, hiking and trail excursions of all kinds improve psychological as well as physical well-being, nature helps with emotional regulation and helps minimize anxiety and depression by improving focus and reducing stress.
After two decades of working with humans in and around trail systems, I am always awed by just how massive and accessible our trail systems are and how fortunate we are to live in a country consistently dedicated to the health and maintenance of our parks and trails.
This week is Michigan Trails Week and we have much to celebrate. Few states offer as vast or as diverse a trail systems as Michigan, with more than 13,400 miles of state-designated trails, 4,020 miles of hiking trails, 1,375 miles of rail trails, 4,090 miles of designated ORV and motorcycle trails, 6,165 miles of snowmobile trails, 845 miles of equestrian trails, 2,085 miles of biking trails, 635 miles of water trails and 365 miles of groomed cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails.
Without sustainable trail design and consistent maintenance of trails, these networks become eroded, degraded, overgrown and potentially hazardous to human and ecosystem health. As stewards of these spaces, SEEDS EcoCorps and area partners such as TART and the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy have collaborated to host seasonal training for staff and volunteers on trail design, construction and maintenance. EcoCorps leaders and corps members support volunteer efforts on multiple public (and private) lands in the forests and trail networks, such as the North Country Trail.
Because we know how challenging this work can be, we are ecstatic to welcome an AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) to our region.
Over the next several weeks, this group of hardworking young adults will work on trails and parks alongside several area nonprofits. The AmeriCorps team will work with the SEEDS EcoCorps staff and volunteers at Glacial Hills, a unique site owned by managing partners of Antrim County, Forest Home Township, the Village of Bellaire, Northern Michigan Mountain Biking Association and the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
The AmeriCorps members are from a variety of places, small towns and big cities, and their reasons for joining AmeriCorps are as diverse as the places they come from. Some members are recent college graduates who are reconsidering their chosen academic fields; others are high school graduates wanting to explore career options before committing to college; still others are drawn to the program to experience different parts of the country and meet new people. While they all have various reasons for joining, they all have one thing in common — a desire to support communities and participate in projects that benefit people and the environment.
Over the next few weeks, you may see the AmeriCorps and EcoCorps teams working on trails across the region and on projects at the Historic Barns Park. If you happen to see them, please let them know how much you appreciate their service to our public lands. Corps members help make our trails accessible and bio-resilient, ensuring that we all can reap the many benefits of well-built trails.
About the author: Jennifer Flynn is the EcoCorps director at SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers. Her background is in eco-therapy and eco-psychology, and she is a regular trail user and naturalist.
