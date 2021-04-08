By Michele P. Howard
We’ve heard so many comments during the past year about how much the library means to our community.
These comments warm our hearts because we strongly believe that great communities and great libraries go hand-in-hand. If you haven’t used the library lately, National Library Week (April 4-10) is a great time to start!
Something for everyone
Speaking personally, as a librarian, we want you to have the best information on any topic of interest. It truly makes our day to see the happy faces of patrons walking out the door with the latest book, favorite movie or STEM kit. We know that concerts, community art projects and lectures enrich and empower our communities and while we’ve been continuing with them virtually we’re looking forward to more in-person programming again.
Libraries are important — we’re building a lifetime of literacy when a small child at the library begs to “stay for just one more minute.” We’re supporting education (especially now!) through our Student Success portal (tadl.org/studentsuccess) and other initiatives for learners of all ages.
Reading is a fun, healthy activity that is free through your library
Reading is for everyone, at any age! Adults who read for pleasure 30 minutes a day show reduced levels of stress and a greater tolerance to cope with difficult situations. Reading is associated with better sleep, more empathy toward others and improved brain function and memory. All for free at your local library!
It is never too late to start reading.
Just a few days ago a patron said he did not start reading until long after he retired because his wife forced him to read a book. Now he regularly leaves the library with an armful of books and a smile.
Libraries are for everyone
Above all, libraries are equal access — everyone is welcome to come into the library! This simple premise brings a community together in meaningful ways. We are proud to play our part and remove barriers. The TADL Board has played its part and has taken important steps to improve literacy by eliminating overdue fines on our juvenile and young adult materials.
We hope to see everyone soon to help us celebrate National Library Week and the work libraries do to educate, enrich and empower our communities! Celebrate by:
1. Reading
2. Visiting your library in person or online at www.tadl.org
3. Follow TADL on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).
4. Share a beloved book or poem with a friend or family
About the author: Michele P. Howard is the director of the Traverse Area District Library.