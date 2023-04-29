My mother and I never shared a glass of wine. Could that even be possible? But it was.
My mother rarely drank and, when she did, it was a cocktail of orange juice and peach schnapps called a “fuzzy navel.”
Ten years ago, I met a woman who had just arrived in town from New York City. We found an hour to meet for a drink. I was intrigued by her big laugh, her big hair and her loud, lovable personality.
Our worlds couldn’t have been more different.
I wanted to hear about the Big Apple. She wanted to figure out how to leave the city behind and move to Traverse City. Two brand-new friends, a tentative start.
The night was going well — until I ordered a fuzzy navel. She roared with disbelief. “Fuzzy navels, do they make those anymore?” she said, squealing with delight.
She, herself, had just ordered a martini so difficult that I wondered if the waitress thought she was kidding. She was not.
I looked at her and replied, “It was my mother’s favorite drink.”
She stopped, sobered. “Yes, of course,” she said. “It’s the only thing to order.”
There was a quiet moment then, one in which the friendship could have gone either way. It was a test, but one that we passed. We fell into laughter, so hard and so long that we cried.
We were polar opposites. And it was a delight.
But I will never forget that moment – because, before then, it had never occurred to me to order anything but a fuzzy navel. And there it was again: My loss. Just when I thought I had upended it all.
The fuzzy navel reminded me of my life with my mother – simple, sweet, slightly intoxicating. An even road, smooth, safe, predictable. Everything had been so easy with her. No bumps. No arguments. No upsets.
And there I sat, years after she was gone, trying to stay the course.
First, it showed me how much of my mother I carried with me, and how much I cherished those memories.
Second, it freed me.
From that night forward, I looked at drink menus with interest.
I began to make different choices. I ordered drinks with plastic alligators and colorful birds perched on the rim. I marveled over shades of red, white and blue served in tall curvy glasses on the Fourth of July.
Some were awful, strong drinks that I tried with glee. Making different choices offered a new perspective, a forward momentum, a positive change – that life could still be good.
I realized that changing my life without her didn’t change the life I’d had with her.
Then a shift started happening everywhere. I met new people, people who had never met my mother. I went new places, places my mother had never heard of. I biked and ran and wrote and worked on new projects, all things my mother would never see.
And every new experience was proof, a little something, that I was going to make it. That life changed and, when it did, I could, too. With joy.
This year, I will be hosting my second annual MiGirl Wine Walk (with Heart!) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Timber Ridge Resort in Traverse City in memory of my mother.
I lost her to breast cancer, but this walk is for any kind of loss. But, here’s the thing — it’s not about the loss, but the love.
I wanted to build a fun walk, a loving day, one full of the good stuff. I have put together a 1-mile hike with three food stations and three wine stations along the way – and, of course, a fuzzy navel toast to kick off the event.
Last year, we had 185 women. What a wonderful day it was, remembering my lovely, funny, hilarious mother and hearing the stories of everyone’s loved ones.
We raised $2,100, with a portion of proceeds going to the Smith Family Breast Health Center.
We hope to do even more this year.
About the author: Kandace Chapple is the event creator and founder of Michigan Girl, an organization dedicated to connecting Northern Michigan women.
For more information on the May 7 MiGirl Wine Walk (with Heart!) event, go to www.mi-girl.com.
