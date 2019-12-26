By Mike Pavlak
Earlier this month, Michigan became the 10th state in the country to implement the legal sale of recreational marijuana.
Licenses are being quickly awarded to growers, processors, retailers and transporters as the state looks to quickly realize the market’s $1.7 billion annual potential.
This is great news for entrepreneurs; however, questions remain about safeguarding the experience for consumers.
Adult-use cannabis is in its infancy and will remain the “wild west” until streamlined quality control from seed to sale is implemented from Grand Rapids to Detroit to the Upper Peninsula.
Without rigorous best practices, customer safety, security and service will be compromised — with potentially disastrous results.
Michigan is now the second largest state to legalize recreational marijuana, and alarming safety concerns have already been an issue in the lead up to the program’s rollout.
Last year, health officials discovered 50 pounds of caregiver-produced marijuana plants that contained chemical residue, E. coli, arsenic, cadmium and salmonella.
The sale of vapes potentially represents nearly a third of the industry, yet two people in Michigan have already been killed by a deadly national vaping epidemic that has caused serious lung injuries in nearly 2,300 people.
Local officials suspect that vitamin E acetate, an additive used in THC oil, may be linked to the illness.
How can Ann Arbor guarantee the safe use of the cannabis plant for the millions of potential customers in our state? By implementing a point of sale system that services the industry with an emphasis on patient security and service.
In 2015 I founded StashStock with three other friends from Michigan with backgrounds in technology and botany.
We use radio-frequency identification software to streamline processes to make every aspect of the cannabis consumer experience safe, smart and expedient.
Our company can monitor each seed planted in the state and track it from the greenhouse to the cash register, while monitoring every step of the process and employees involved to enhance and safeguard the customer experience along the way.
We guarantee full visibility into all components of products that customers consume.
Secure handling and transport is assured with our fully integrated software that monitors the growth of the flower, tracks and navigates the vehicles and equipment used, scans packages and executes background checks of everyone involved. Customer history and preference is integrated into our system so that bud-tenders know their customer’s needs and preferences and can guide them to make safe decisions.
Retailers and customers alike can utilize the information to place and track orders while obtaining up-to-the-minute information about available stock and billing information.
This intentional scrutiny of information surrounding every single aspect of cultivation and distribution has ensured public safety and health for many of our clients around the country, and should be successfully implemented in Michigan to safeguard a program in its infancy.
Our tracking capabilities go far beyond the level of compliance mandated by Ann Arbor officials, and we are committed to ensuring public health and safety.
The wolves are out in the Wolverine State, and StashStock is committed to keeping them at bay.
About the author: Mike Pavlak, of Warren, is the founder and CEO of StashStock, a cannabis industry technology provider in Troy.
This guest commentary first appeared in Bridge Magazine, an online publication of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Center for Michigan.
