I’ll admit that I have a longtime friend whom I’ve been tempted to cancel.
At a recent college reunion, we disagreed over current events and societal problems. We were not able to persuade one another to see the other’s perspective — even out of respect for our decades-long friendship. I left feeling frustrated and thinking, is it wrong to drop a friend who is at odds with everything I believe?
That experience is still on my mind. It may be reinforced by what I hear about the current cancel culture: a term I hadn’t ever heard of, let alone could identify with, even three years ago.
The Pew Research Fund, a nonpartisan think tank, recently investigated Americans’ feelings on the topic in a web survey that generated almost 12,000 responses. The research focused on canceling through social media. But it would be accurate to interpret the results by acknowledging, as a country, we are pretty mixed-up.
Pew published an article on the results, saying: “Where Some See Calls for Accountability, Others See Censorship, Punishment.”
Where do we go with that conflicting brew of emotions? How bad is it for you to start canceling people?
It turns out, the effects can be harmful. Some experts who study trauma believe that permanently narrowing our perspectives can ultimately cause us to feel a sense of paranoia, threat and dread: somewhat akin to how victims of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) feel.
When trauma victims process pain, they reflexively bat away thoughts that are threatening. That natural coping mechanism for victims of trauma may be mimicked in non-trauma patients who consciously and constantly cancel others’ ideas.
Danielle Beauvais, a northern Michigan mental health expert, has seen a lot of trauma in her professional work as a Veterans Administration psychologist and consultant to the National Center for PTSD. Beauvais considered the effects of the cancel culture. It turns out that, initially, people feel good about the reinforcement of their beliefs, but that can eventually exhaust them.
“The appeal of finding your path provides similar relief from massively complex issues where real threats seem to be everywhere: dwindling resources, the pandemic,” she said. “We have probably all felt the boost of a chant or slogan at a sporting event or rally. We literally shout over dissenting voices, build teams with it, create culture with it.”
However, Beauvais warns, “The dangers are similar to PTSD when this becomes a way of life rather than a temporary fix for a wildly overstressed nervous system. The ‘safe’ thoughts are limited. New ideas, questions, experiences are avoided.
“And it’s not just that we limit our own, as happens in trauma. Other people can use this strategy to keep us in line.”
Having consistently angry reactions to other opinions and canceling others’ beliefs can, over time, stress your body’s nervous system; tapping your limited resources that should be saved for extreme situations.
If you think you might be part this phenomena, what can you do about it? Does your own ecosystem allow for a variety of opinions to be expressed? Are people you talk with and listen to respectful of opinions? Can you read the newspaper, or listen to a person on TV or the radio you don’t agree with?
If the answer is yes, your own natural defense systems are keeping you away from being part of the the cancel culture. If the answer is no, no matter what your beliefs — liberal or conservative — you are allowing yourself to be eventually be manipulated.
Having a healthy dose of objectivity about what other people say may be helpful. PSTD expert Beauvais says, “Treatment for trauma includes finding ways to make the short sentences longer and more accurate by reintroduced questions, logic, personal experience, emotional impact.”
And it’s not just repeating what you hear someone else say. This is all good advice if you think that you may want to inch back to a place where you can tolerate or respect the give-and-take of other opinions.
It may not be comfortable at first, but it will be good for you and for others too — me included.
About the author: Megan Giles Cooney is a writer and artist, who is a summer resident of Northport. She graduated from Denison University in Ohio and is the daughter of Bob Giles, a member of the Record-Eagle editorial board, and the late Dr. Nancy Giles. She worked in television news and for Daimler Chrysler earlier in her career.
