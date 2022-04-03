By Richard A. Robb
Can we be the world’s best democracy? Yes, but America has been plagued by individuals who have become so steeped in confrontation that we have lost our ability to find common grounds.
So what are the causes of this misdirection:
1. Greed (self interest above community interest)
2. Money (the root of all evil)
3. Power (the desire to control)
Virtually all of the world’s major religious teachings include support for the less fortunate, love your neighbor, respect for human life and care for the sick and weak among us.
Our Constitution and our Bill of Rights, although perhaps not perfect, provide good guidelines for how to achieve a superior democracy.
1. The Preamble to the Constitution states: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
2. Five of the most important rights and protections guaranteed in the Bill of Rights include freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly and right to petition the government.
Certainly, the growing need for government and nonprofit organizations to supplement the basic living needs of a fast-growing segment of the U.S. population, including full-time workers, throws doubt about the functioning of our democracy. Furthermore, when lower income taxpayers pay more in overall taxes, as a percentage of their income, than the wealthiest individuals, something needs to change.
A quick look at the overall needs of our citizens reveals that assuring a sufficient living wage for all full-time employees should be one of the highest focuses of our state and federal governments. The living wages of full-time employees (38-40 hours per week) should be sufficient to cover at a minimum the following living expenses:
1. Decent housing
2. Adequate food and clothing
3. Affordable health services
4. Saving for eventual retirement
5. Affordable child care for working parents
6. Reasonable recreational/entertainment possibilities
To assure our democracy can live up to its potential and overcome the political divides now plaguing many of our government bodies, some improvements to our political system may be long overdue. One relatively simple improvement might be to assure that those individuals elected to office have been chosen by at least 50 percent of the individuals voting in any election. Possible solutions might include:
1. Reforms to eliminate the possibility of political gerrymandering by legislatures.
2. Mandatory rules to assure no one is elected without receiving 50 percent of the votes cast.
3. Consideration of “Ranked Choice Voting” might well be the easiest approach, as it is now being used in numerous democratic countries, counties, cities and universities around the world.
In any case, we need to stop the partisan divides and recapture cooperation, honesty, trust, fiscal responsibility, social fairness and a more equitable taxation system.
We can certainly achieve a better, stronger and fairer democracy if we (all) chose to work together and resolve the problems holding us back. Peace.
About the author: Richard A. Robb, of Frankfort, is a member of Advocates for Benzie County (ABC) and the Frankfort Area Community Land Trust. In the past, he was founder and president of ABC, member of the Frankfort Housing Commission, president of Oliver Art Center, founder of the Crystal Mountain “Retired Not Tired” Ski Program, member of Benzie Morning Rotary Club, president of Benzie County Unitarian/Universalists, CEO of Herkules Equipment Corporation and R. Robb International Associates Inc., president of RICROB Associates (Canada) and served three years with the U.S. Army Security Agency.
