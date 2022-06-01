About the author: Richard A. Robb, of Frankfort, is a member of Advocates for Benzie County (ABC) and the Frankfort Area Community Land Trust. In the past, he was founder and president of ABC, member of the Frankfort Housing Commission, president of Oliver Art Center, founder of the Crystal Mountain “Retired Not Tired” Ski Program, member of Benzie Morning Rotary Club, president of Benzie County Unitarian/Universalists, CEO of Herkules Equipment Corporation and R. Robb International Associates Inc., president of RICROB Associates (Canada) and served three years with the U.S. Army Security Agency.