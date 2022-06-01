Could the national leadership of the two major parties, backed by the far left for the Democrats and the far right for the Republican wings turn wonderful Benzie County, all of northern Michigan and entire USA into a second world, unethical backland?
Our founding fathers made a number of compromises to form “a more perfect union.” When the “Colonial Republic” was replaced by a multiple state country (now 50 states) those compromises are causing the USA to become less than a true “one person one vote” democracy. We have a good, but imperfect “REPRESENTATIVE” democracy.
The compromises resulted in two flaws in the rules needed to govern a true democracy:
1. Establishing the Electoral College occurred without setting unified national rules for selection of the college’s members. Too often they are chosen by power-hungry, politically-motivated politicians — certainly not a free and fair democratic choice by the voters.
2. The allocation of an equal number of senators to each state regardless of a state’s population is in no way democratic and disenfranchises Michigan voter voices as well as those of the voters in virtually all U.S. states.
The result of these compromises and lack of national rules is frequently seen where political control lies with either the far right or far left wings of the two major parties. This seriously affects the operations of the U.S. House of Representatives, many state legislatures and occasionally county boards where the ability to solve and/or negotiate major issues of our day is desperately needed. Even the speaking across the political divide seems difficult and far too limited.
Is it time to reforms the current political system to assure that the voters not politicians control the election processes? One simple way is to assure that those persons elected to office receive at least 50% of the votes cast. Solutions include:
1. Mandatory rules to assure no one is elected without receiving 50% of the votes.
2. Reforms to eliminate political gerrymandering.
3. “Ranked Choice Voting.”
“Ranked Choice Voting” could be the easiest to achieve. In many parts of the world it is being used by democratically governed countries, counties, cities, universities and other institutions. The voters rank those running for office on the ballot (for example first, second, third, etc.). Only when an individual running for office receives at least 50% is the election complete. Often more than one simple computer count is necessary.
Polarization of political and religious ideas can cause serious conflicts. Wars often are caused by political and religious cells trying to impose their beliefs on others. Witness those against our own original Native American population and now Putin’s unjust war in the Ukraine.
Rather than trying to legislate bias political and religious beliefs our leaders need to improve the health, social and economic welfare of our citizens focusing on things like affordable housing, food security and childcare.
Working together, the system can change.
About the author: Richard A. Robb, of Frankfort, is a member of Advocates for Benzie County (ABC) and the Frankfort Area Community Land Trust. In the past, he was founder and president of ABC, member of the Frankfort Housing Commission, president of Oliver Art Center, founder of the Crystal Mountain “Retired Not Tired” Ski Program, member of Benzie Morning Rotary Club, president of Benzie County Unitarian/Universalists, CEO of Herkules Equipment Corporation and R. Robb International Associates Inc., president of RICROB Associates (Canada) and served three years with the U.S. Army Security Agency.
