By Kate Dahlstrom
Lansing legislators and the governor will be finalizing the state (year-end Sept. 30, 2024) budget soon. We need your help! We have a severe statewide shortage of health care workers, especially for mental health care.
While the state recently approved $75 million of supplemental funds for hospitals to recruit, retain and train registered nurses and physical health care workers, there has been no similar funding for mental health.
The best provision in current budget proposal is in the governor and House budgets — $5 million to recruit (with a possible $10 million fast-track program in the House budget).
We need to ask state legislators to allocate $100 million in funding to increase/retain the behavioral health workforce. We are at a crisis level of need for clinicians, social workers, psychiatrists and psychologists.
The good news is that the governor’s budget includes a combined $618 million for school mental health services and safety, but it overlooks the fact that there are no social workers to hire with all that money – unless they steal them from other providers.
There are not nearly enough clinicians available for our community mental health system, private practices and schools.
So why not pull $100 million from that $618 million and/or other earmarks to increase our mental health workforce?
We have a crisis of mental illness in America. We need state leadership in Lansing to meet the needs of our state.
We need to ask Lansing to add funding to the 2024 budget to do so.
Contact your local legislators, plus: Senate Appropriations Chair Sarah Anthony: sensanthony@senate.michigan.gov; Senate DHHS Budget Subcommittee Chair Sylvia Santana: senssantana@senate.michigan.gov; House Appropriations Chair Angela Witwer: angelawitwer@house.mi.gov; House DHHS Budget Subcommittee Chair Christine Morse: christinemorse@house.mi.gov; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Gretchen.Whitmer@michigan.gov.
Thank you for advocating for mental health care.
About the author: Kate Dahlstrom, of Traverse City, is a board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness- Grand Traverse; Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and Before, During and After Incarceration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.