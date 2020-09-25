This year, Americans everywhere have faced an enemy unlike any we have seen in our lifetimes. COVID-19 has devastated families and taken more than 200,000 American lives.
This fight has taken teamwork and empathy — but COVID-19 is not the only enemy we are facing right now. This month, we have seen devastating wildfires across the Western U.S. that have once again exposed the harsh realities of climate change. In Michigan, we are fighting to build a stronger, more sustainable future for our kids and future generations.
This week, I announced the MI Healthy Climate Plan, which will put Michigan on a path towards becoming fully carbon-neutral by 2050 to protect our public health and the environment and help attract new clean energy jobs to our state. Michigan is joining eight other states in committing to one hundred percent carbon neutrality. With this directive, Michigan will have one of the strongest goals in the country.
We are facing a global climate crisis that will directly impact our environment, economy, and residents, with communities of color and low-income Michiganders suffering disproportionately. Actions like this will be paramount within the next 10 years to reduce the harmful impacts of climate change. To ensure steady progress toward this goal, and to prevent irreparable harm to Michigan’s ecosystem, residents, and businesses in the interim, I also announced that Michigan will aim to achieve a 28 percent reduction below 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 as part of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
Transitioning to carbon neutrality will mitigate the future impacts of climate change and enable Michigan to take full advantage of the ongoing global energy transformation — from the jobs it will generate for our skilled workforce to the protections it will provide for natural resources and the savings it will bring to communities and Michiganders everywhere.
Achieving the goals outlined in the MI Healthy Climate Plan will protect public health, especially in communities of color, where climate change has a disparate impact. We will plan with communities and workers on what their economic transition will look like, and provide them the necessary resources to ensure we approach carbon neutrality equitably. We must also ensure representation from these communities in all spaces where decisions are made, which is why I also created the Council on Climate Solutions. This group will identify and recommend opportunities for the development and effective implementation of emissions-reduction strategies while focusing on targeted solutions for communities disproportionately being affected by the climate crisis.
I am eager to work closely with everyone who wants to build a stronger future for our kids. Fighting climate change is good for our public health, our environment, and our economy. That is why I announced the MI Healthy Climate Plan this week. We cannot afford to wait any longer when it comes to saving the planet. I am taking these actions for my children and future generations of Michiganders who are counting on us to do the right thing. Let’s get to work.
