About the author: David Mengebier is the president and CEO of the Grand Traverse Regional Community.

The Community Foundation for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties is focused on creating healthy, resilient, thriving communities by serving donors, awarding meaningful grants and scholarships and participating in collaborative leadership on important community issues. For more information about the Community Foundation, visit www.gtrcf.org or call 231-935-4066.