By Jack O’malley
This state puts nearly $15 billion toward public education each year. We all want our kids to aim high, meet success head on and have the best possible chances. That’s why I think that no door to an excellent education should be left unopened.
As I return to Lansing this month to finish assembling the state budget alongside my colleagues, know that protecting and enhancing skilled trades education is a top priority for me. And it will continue to be a top priority.
We need to make sure that a free, equal and public education translates to advancing the interests and curiosity of every kid who crosses the thresholds of our public schools — no matter where they call home — rather than continuing the status quo of zeroing-in on the college-bound.
The fact is, a hyper-focus on college readiness has left our state under-prepared for the future ahead. We expect that well over 500,000 skilled trades jobs will be created through 2026, mostly in the fields of construction, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive and information technology. This is great news except that, as of today, tens of thousands of these types of jobs are left unfilled because finding highly skilled employees is harder than ever.
Meanwhile, our college graduates are crossing state lines to start their careers almost as soon as they cross the stage on graduation day.
This must stop. We need to change course. That’s why I voted this spring to support a House budget plan that not only puts record funding toward K-12 education but boosts funding for career and technical education, so Michigan students will have access to the training they need for trades and technical careers.
Advancing every Michigan student isn’t just good for our children. It’s good for our local communities, especially here in northern Michigan where many communities’ cornerstone local businesses rely on trained and skilled employees. Whether it’s healthcare, construction, plumbing, welding, farming, carpentry or mechanics — our day-to-day life depends on trades people of all kinds.
I hope this is the start of an ongoing conversation between me and my colleagues in the Legislature, but more importantly between me and you.
I will listen to and honor the thoughts, concerns and feedback you have on the ideas I share in these important conversations, so that we can bring home policies that make the future even brighter for the next generation.
