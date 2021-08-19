Making sure our students and future generations have the resources they need to succeed is one of my top priorities as a legislator in the Michigan House.
COVID-19 and executive orders in response have created a challenging time for our kids. They have been without vital in-person learning time. Their development has been impacted by not being able to interact with their peers and teachers. I have heard about these concerns from many families and students throughout Grand Traverse County over the last 18 months.
I feel it is important to act on those concerns and deliver additional tools for our kids. A K-12 school budget plan I voted to approve in the Michigan Legislature and is now law will significantly increase per-pupil funding for the new school year. A previous funding gap that shortchanged schools in smaller districts has been eliminated — ensuring every student regardless of their location in the state will have the best tools available.
An additional $589 per student, which is up 7 percent for districts currently at the minimum foundation allowance, will be provided in the new K-12 budget. Districts in other areas of the state that were already at the maximum allowance will receive an additional $171 per student, which equates to a 2 percent increase. More resources will be available for special education, career and tech equipment and other initiatives to give every student a better chance to succeed.
Traverse City Area Public Schools will receive a foundation increase of over $5.5 million under the signed budget plan. Grand Traverse Academy ($416,329), Old Mission Peninsula School ($100,807), The Greenspire School ($71,829) and Woodland School ($125,357) also will receive sizable increases. Kingsley Area Schools will receive a foundation bump of over $870,000.
There is also a large amount of federal COVID relief funding coming into our state and I have pushed strongly for a portion of it to go to our kids who have lost time in the classroom. I voted to allocate roughly $4.4 billion in funding to Michigan schools — including ones in northern Michigan. These resources will help kids catch up on lost learning, improve mental health resources, fund new ventilation systems for buildings to operate more efficiently and assist with other federally approved purposes.
We needed to step up for students and families who have been impacted by the past 18 months. This enhanced commitment will help Michigan emerge from COVID-19 in strong shape.
About the author: John Roth, of Traverse City is in his first term in the Michigan House serving residents in the 104th District, which includes all of Grand Traverse County.