Paraphrasing nineteenth century abolitionist Theodore Parker, Martin Luther King, Jr. famously said “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward Justice.” King’s lifelong commitment to nonviolent protest, his willingness to face “good trouble” — as his civil rights associate John Lewis called it — can inspire all community activists to stay the course year-round and not just during February, Black History Month.
Question: Who has more nonprofit organizations and church groups dedicated to the poor and marginalized than Traverse City? Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church’s Justice and Peace Commission would like to give a shout out to all these local leaders who are willing to recommit in the face of setbacks and hold steady even when progress seems a distant reality. Though we are a microcosm of our larger society with its many, varied voices, at Saint Francis we want our voices to blend with all other positive voices in our city, measured voices of tolerance and acceptance.
We, too, desire to walk in solidarity alongside those who are struggling as their fellow journeyers. If we advocate for changes in the structures of our society, we hope it is because we have seen with the eyes of those we travel with and heard with their ears and trust them as the most important stakeholders. We strive to help with a hand-up as needed (and requested) rather than just a handout. And as importantly, we feel that lived reality and the compassion that it calls forth is as important as any doctrine or other ideology.
Through its individual members, the Saint Francis Justice and Peace Commission partners with the following and wants to publicly acknowledge their work:
The dedicated volunteers at Safe Harbor who serve the needs of those who struggle with homelessness and allow us the opportunity to serve as volunteers. As Goodwill Homeless Outreach Coordinator Ryan Hannon says, “The cure for homelessness is shelter. Other problems can be addressed after that.”
The tireless volunteers at Grace Episcopal’s Jubilee House who provide a safe place for the homeless to shower, receive their mail and come in out of the cold.
The agencies and law enforcement representatives of ALPACT, Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust, who come together monthly to examine issues affecting law enforcement and community relations, especially around racial and minority discrimination.
Before During and After Incarceration and BDAI volunteers who advocate for the diversion from jail those suffering from mental disease or substance abuse disorder and into the help they need. This nonprofit provides support for the families of the incarcerated, coaching and other helps for those leaving jail, and promotes improvements for those still in jail, like more counseling opportunities or weekly life skills classes.
Our Justice and Peace Commission has been active as a group as well. Through speakers series, book studies and panel discussions, we have directly tackled the issues: climate change, immigration, incarceration, the environment, fair trade — to name a few. This year we are sponsoring a monthly anti-racism speakers’ series using local leaders in our ongoing efforts to “bridge the divide.”
We have skin in the game and wanted you to know.
About the author: Tom Bousamra is a retired public school teacher and former president of the nonprofit Family Partnerships Grand Traverse. As a deacon, he ministers at Grand Traverse County Jail and is president of Before During and After Incarceration. He founded the Justice and Peace Commission at St. Francis Church. He wrote this on behalf of the commission members Anne O’Dell, David Clinton, Truda Fagan, Will Fagan, Eileen Rudzinski, Kathy Sanders, Sherrie Fleuter, Toni Stanfield, Paul Brink and Sandy Councell.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.