I can’t stop the tears.
Not today, not tomorrow and not next week.
Someday, maybe, when the pain, grief and emptiness subside.
The first ones fell last Sunday morning as I pressed play on a voice message from a Ukrainian journalist, Nieman fellowship classmate and beloved friend.
Her voice shattered with terror and grief as she explained that our friends, journalists Brent Renaud and Juan Arredondo, had been shot while riding in a car through a checkpoint in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv.
Brent was killed, his body left in Irpin. Juan was wounded and taken to a hospital in Kyiv.
It was the kind of news we all knew was possible as the journalists we love turned toward Ukraine to serve as the world’s eyes and ears as Russian forces invaded. They stepped into the fray to ensure someone we trust bore witness to the ground truth.
The hours and days following those first messages have been a melange of tearful talks with friends, efforts to help, and hours coordinating travel to say our final goodbyes to Brent once he is delivered home to Little Rock, Arkansas.
It has been an excruciating week both for me and my wife, Kate. A heartbreaking week for our class of Nieman fellows, a group of a couple dozen journalists and their families who arrived in Cambridge, Massachusetts a few years ago as strangers and left nine months later an extended family.
The past week has been a cascade of sleepless nights and restless days, waiting for the latest bit of news as friends and strangers worked to treat Juan’s injuries and move him safely out of Ukraine.
And we struggle with immense feelings of loss, not only because Brent was our friend, but because we intimately understand what our world will miss after he took his last breath.
Many recognize Brent as a renowned documentary filmmaker. His work in partnership with his brother, Craig, has surfaced some of the most imperative stories of our generation — from their time documenting the lives of children of gang members in Mexico to months spent with soldiers in an Arkansas National Guard unit while they were deployed in Iraq.
Brent was no stranger to working in dangerous places, and stepped into Ukraine to record the experience of refugees fleeing the brutal onslaught. His work there was a final leg in a year-long project that took him to multiple continents to record the global refugee crisis.
He pursued that reporting, not to explain wars, conflicts and disasters, but to provide the world intimate stories of the people who exist in the crossfire and aftermath.
But the qualities that made Brent so special, so profound, aren’t so obvious to the outside world. The man we knew, quietly arrived in our lives in August 2018. He didn’t talk much about himself. In fact, at first, he didn’t talk much at all. He was understated and attentive in a way that would leave some with the impression he was shy.
Yet, from that calm came a man with an infinite ability to observe and empathize. His quiet wasn’t a retreat.
Brent Renaud met the world with a vastly open heart, and bore the unique ability to approach others without the ego clutter that distracts most of us. He fully engaged with the people around him in ways many could never understand, let alone achieve. When he spoke, his words carried a brilliance and wisdom we all came to cherish.
We spent the year catching glimpses of his professional experiences — a laundry list of award-wining work enumerated in news story after news story during the past week — that left us all in awe. More importantly, we all took lessons from his approach to the world, work and people around him. From his kindness. From his love for others, no matter the shoes they wear to walk this life.
Brent taught us to be better journalists, better friends and better parents.
The tears never will fill the empty place in our lives where our friend once stood. But for now, there’s no sign I can stop them from falling.
About the author: Nate Payne is executive editor for the Record-Eagle, a regional editor for the newspaper’s parent company, CNHI, and a 2019 Nieman fellow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.