The current formula shortage is multifaceted and putting a strain on young families who are in an already stressful situation. It is a perfect storm of formula recalls related to contamination possibly leading to some infant deaths with a subsequent plant closure, monopolies on manufacturing and supply chain issues. Short term, our country can reduce the shortage by importing formula from other countries. How can we reduce the risk of this happening again?
Currently, the United States is violating the World Health Organization (WHO) International Code of Marketing Breastmilk Substitutes — a.k.a. formula. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Practice recommend breastfeeding as the sole source of nutrition for infants for about the first 6 months of life. When formula manufacturers advertise directly to parents, they’re trying to sow seeds of doubt. Most send formula samples to parents prior to birth on “the just in case.” A corporation’s job is to grow profits for their shareholders, not help with meeting a mom’s or nation’s goal for exclusive breastfeeding.
Some cultural changes need to happen to help facilitate the goals of exclusive breastfeeding in the first 6 months of life starting with paid family leave. We are one of the only developed nations in the world without paid leave for new families. When a mom needs to return to work 2-6 weeks after birth, establishing a breastfeeding relationship along with learning the mechanics of how to pump, store milk, where they will pump at work and find time to do it during the workday can be overwhelming. For example, imagine being a waitress in one of our busy restaurants with multiple orders up, tables with newly seated customers and a line out the door waiting to be seated and needing time to relax and pump. I can understand why they wouldn’t want to attempt to breastfeed in the first place.
As an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), often the first question moms have in the hospital is about getting a pump and storing milk for returning to work. These are mothers who have given birth in the last 24 hours! This should be a time of bonding with their baby and learning how to feed and care for them, not worrying about returning to work.
Another concern is safe drinking water. In northern Michigan we’ve had several areas with contaminated water. One of them in our city limits and some in adjoining counties and towns including Grayling. Imagine the difficulty of preparing formula, cleaning bottles and nipples with having to haul in clean water.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, one of the Healthy People 2030 objectives related to breastfeeding is to increase exclusive breastfeeding of infants from 24.9-42.4% at 6 months of age.
As a Lactation Consultant (LC), I will tell you not every mother can produce a full milk supply even with the help of a LC. Not all women want to breastfeed, for a variety of reasons such as sensory issues, history of sexual abuse, adoption, short maternity leave, medical issues for mom or baby.
There are ways we can help young families meet some of these goals: 1) Decreasing direct marketing of breastmilk substitutes. 2) Increase breastfeeding help not only in the hospital but in the community. Most mothers leave the hospital before their supply increases, which can bring another set of issues with nursing. 3) A mandated paid maternity leave.
My motto is: Feed the baby, protect the milk supply and try and fix the breastfeeding. Let’s leave formula for the families that really need it and start breaking down some of the barriers to breastfeeding for our young families.
About the author: Donna Goggin-Dolwick has been a registered nurse for 38 years, almost exclusively working in maternal-child health. She has worked in lactation for the last 22 years with moms in the hospital and after discharge.
