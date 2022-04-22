An educated, skilled workforce ready to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow is key to Michigan’s economic competitiveness.
As our talented and dedicated teachers impart the critical skills and knowledge necessary to prepare our kids for success in an ever-changing global economy, educators, policymakers, workforce development professionals and business leaders are partnering to develop new learning models so every student can pursue postsecondary education, fulfilling careers and the future of their choice.
The state’s MiSTEM Network — which unites education, business and community partners across the state — is creating pathways to do just that.
STEM, standing for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is delivered in an integrated fashion using cross-disciplinary and project-, problem- and place-based learning experiences.
The MiSTEM Network was established by the MiSTEM Advisory Council, a bipartisan panel created in 2015 and tasked by the governor with setting a strategic vision for STEM in Michigan. The MiSTEM Network is moving that vision into action.
Making STEM learning more accessible in northern Michigan and across the state to position every Michigan student for career success is one of the most important investments we can make. Boosting STEM learning has always been a bipartisan priority, and I hope it continues during the current state budget process.
STEM jobs are the future of economy
The Northwestern Lower MiSTEM Region, one of 16 regional STEM hubs throughout the state, covers Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. Led by Regional Director Drea Weiner and supported by an advisory council made up of teachers, ISD administrators, workforce development experts, business leaders and others, our regional STEM network facilitates learning experiences beyond the physical classroom.
Students can take part in real-world activities that are relevant to their lives, communities and career development. And career development is key.
Economic and job trends show that STEM careers will play an even more significant role as our economy continues to evolve. Jobs in STEM fields are expected to grow at almost twice the rate of other jobs in the marketplace. Long-term employment projections show that Michigan will see over 16,000 job openings in STEM fields annually over the next several years.
The growing STEM job marketplace needs talent for middle-skills jobs requiring certifications beyond high school, as well as jobs that require a college degree. We need to provide more opportunities for Michigan children to compete for well-paying jobs in STEM-related industries.
In northern Michigan, our business partners have been instrumental in supporting our STEM curriculum by bringing awareness to career exploration and the skills and education needed to succeed. From helping to create “Career Cards,” a great new career exploration tool, to hands-on training, our business partners are connecting youth to high-wage, high-demand career opportunities through multiple areas.
When businesses are vested in education, it creates a deep pool of talented workers and vibrant, strong communities. The MiSTEM Network has created a wealth of opportunities for businesses to partner with their local schools and create a win-win-win for teachers, students and our state.
