Michigan’s economy by all accounts was on quite a roll recently. Unemployment was low, incomes were growing and Detroit’s comeback became a national story. Things were good.
Then the unthinkable happened: a pandemic. Michigan is battling COVID-19 with everything we’ve got and, thankfully, it appears we are heading in the right direction thanks to efforts from the federal level all the way down to our local authorities, especially our front-line health care providers. Now, as families wonder where their next paycheck will come from, our leaders are initiating planning for reopening our economy.
That will not be a simple job.
In fact, we will need all the imagination and innovation we can get to kick Michigan back into gear. Unlocking every investment possible in infrastructure and manufacturing, as quickly as possible, will be key. That is why one reform in particular, modernizing National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) environmental reviews of big projects, should be part of the post-COVID-19 toolkit.
Originally enacted in the Nixon era, NEPA was well-intentioned and added environmental reviews for most large scale public and private infrastructure projects involving any federal funding, planning or permitting. But over the decades, like many federal programs, NEPA has turned into a regulatory roadblock for economic investments. NEPA reviews must now satisfy overlapping agencies’ jurisdictions and as a result can take longer to complete than the project in question would take to construct. This not only puts jobs and investment on hold but sometimes keeps a project from ever starting.
Since issuing notice of a proposed NEPA rule modernization, the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) has taken public input and confirmed these problem areas. The CEQ found that NEPA reviews have become choke points for projects by taking an average of 4½ years to complete. About 12,500 public comments later, the CEQ has proposed establishing a reasonable maximum of two years for reviews.
We are facing an urgency to repair the economy now, but these commonsense reforms would have been welcome decades ago, before many projects fell victim to NEPA delays. One example in Michigan is the M-231 bypass. Opened in October 2015, planning for the project began in the early 1990s, including a 10-year NEPA review. Approving much-needed infrastructure projects should not be so difficult — because they cost us more money, convenience and time, not to mention the jobs delayed or lost.
I’m a strong believer in a government that works for, not against, the people. This is especially true as our leaders from the president down to our local governments start to look ahead at actions that will help jump-start our economy after this crisis passes. Supporting NEPA modernization should be a priority for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.