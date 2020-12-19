By Lee Hornberger
Since returning to the U.S. in 1971 after serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, seven presidential elections resulted in a change in party. In all of these, serious issues were at stake, absentee voting was present and Detroit voted heavily Democratic.
In the 2020 election, Congressman Jack Bergman supported asking the U.S. Supreme Court to destroy and ignore ballots cast by more than 5 million Michiganders. Historically, books have been burnt but not ballots.
Why this desire to destroy millions of ballots? We’re told it’s because heavy absentee voting in Detroit was dumped into the system the morning after the election.
The incumbent president abolished the National Security Council Directorate for Global Health and Security and Bio-defense after taking office. This preceded to the COVID-19 pandemic that kills more than a thousand Americans a day. COVID-19 resulted in rational voters not wanting to vote in person. The majority Michigan Republican State Legislature wouldn’t authorize appropriate early handling of absentee ballots to ensure an earlier count. Heavy absentee voting and belated counting were guaranteed by the intentional inaction of the state legislature.
In 2020 in Detroit, in-person ballots numbered 74,733 D, 6,736 R; absentee ballots 166,203 D and 6,153 R — a total of 240,936 D, 12,889 R. In 2016 in Detroit, in-person ballots numbered 149,206 D, 3,343 R; absentee ballots 42,778 D, 1,001 R — a total of 191,984 D, 4,344 R. Democratic votes increased by 25 percent and Republican by almost 300 percent. Congressman Bergman knew this.
The increase from in-person voting to absentee voting was predictable because of COVID-19. The timing of reporting those votes to the state occurs because they’re funneled through a City Counting Board. This isn’t rocket science. Congressman Bergman knew this.
Abolishing the Directorate for Global Health and Security and Bio-defense, needing to vote safely, and Detroit following its historic legal practice of sending returns through a central counting board don’t justify Congressman Bergman signing on to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to destroy Michigan election results.
Congressman Bergman took this oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
When Congressman Bergman aimed to get permission to destroy Michiganders’ ballots, he violated this oath. He wasn’t defending the U.S. Constitution. He wasn’t discharging the duties of his office.
The Constitution says “No person shall be a … Representative in Congress, … who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. … .” US Const, Am XIV § 3.
Given the original intent of the authors of the 14th Amendment, Congressman Bergman isn’t qualified to be a Congressmember.
About the author: Lee Hornberger is an arbitrator and mediator. He is former chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission, former president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association and former chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan. While serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medals. The unit he was in was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm.