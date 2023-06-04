The May 3 article “Beach home development sparks erosion concerns” was disturbing. As a former West Benzie Joint Planning Commissioner (WBJPC), my concern grows about the zoning ordinance violations with respect to the Sunkissed Hills development – and throughout WBJPC area.
In 2017, the Benzonia Township supervisor, an elected official, was hired to assume Zoning Administration (Z.A.) as paid “additional duties” for both Benzonia and Platte townships.
This was done, despite legal advice to both townships and the WBJPC that best practices dictate a township supervisor should not also serve as the Z.A. On page 87 of “Township Guide to Planning and Zoning,” issued by the Michigan Township Association, it clearly states: “The Township Supervisor should not serve as Z.A.” Hiring an assistant for the Z.A., as WBJPC has voted to do, wastes our tax dollars.
One person holding both positions is a direct conflict of interest. Many citizens have witnessed the Z.A. express in public meetings he “did not have time” for zoning-related matters. Both townships deserve the full attention of a dedicated zoning administrator who is not challenged by trying to share that role as an elected official. In addition, Benzonia Township residents deserve to have an elected supervisor whose undivided attention is on the administration of their township.
Sunkissed Hills development is further evidence to the community, WBJPC and both townships that the shared role is not sustainable and not ensuring that our ordinances are applied and enforced.
On behalf of the community, I ask the WBJPC to follow the ordinance that established it and hire a dedicated planning director to perform the roles of planning, zoning and enforcement.
This is an important position to oversee many aspects of our townships, which have the potential to dramatically affect quality of life in both townships, the Crystal Lake Watershed and the Betsie Valley Trail.
