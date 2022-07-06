The impact of community partnerships should never be underestimated. It is through these partnerships that great things happen.
Meijer, a family-owned company, is a tremendous partner to hundreds of food pantries across the Midwest, including those in Northwest Michigan. Through their Simply Give program, which began in 2008, and the support of their generous customers, more than $64 million has been generated for food pantries since the program’s inception.
What does this program mean to our area food pantries? Pantry staff and volunteers are better able to purchase healthy food to feed our food-insecure neighbors in their time of need.
How does the program work? During every Simply Give campaign, each Meijer store selects and partners with a local food pantry for the campaign. All donations made by Meijer and its customers at that location during the campaign are converted into Meijer gift cards that are awarded to the food pantry partner at the end of the program. The gift cards are then used by the pantry to purchase food for those visiting the pantry that need help providing nourishing food for themselves and their families. The Northwest Food Coalition — our area’s alliance of roughly 70 food pantries, baby pantries and meal sites — is proud to have been selected to partner with our Meijer stores in Acme and Traverse City during the upcoming Simply Give campaign, which runs for 13 weeks beginning July 3 and ending Oct. 1.
How can you help give the gift of food to those in the Grand Traverse region that need our help the most?
By using a Simply Give donation card located at the checkout counter at our Meijer stores in Acme or Traverse City and scanning it during checkout. Every time you scan the card, you will be donating $10 to the campaign. Since a single card can be used more than once, tuck it away and use it every time you visit these stores during the campaign.
Your generous contributions will be converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to the Coalition at the conclusion of the program. The Coalition and its member pantries will use the cards to purchase healthy, nutritious food to provide for our neighbors experiencing hunger.
We thank you in advance for joining this tremendous community partnership among Meijer, its customers and the Northwest Food Coalition to help feed our neighbors facing food insecurity in Northwest Michigan by making the decision to Simply Give during your shopping trips to Meijer in Acme or Traverse City during the campaign.
To learn more about the Coalition, please visit www.northwestmifoodcoalition.org or call (231) 642-4702.
About the author: Kris Thomas led a food security study for the Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club in 2014 and since then, volunteers in different capacities to help alleviate hunger in northwest Michigan.
