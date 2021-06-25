As COVID-19 recovery continues across Michigan and steps are being taken to jumpstart the economy, Grand Traverse County area residents who fell behind on rent during the pandemic can apply for rental relief through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).
The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program helps tenants who have pandemic-related economic hardships prevent eviction while also ensuring landlords can recoup owed rent. MSHDA administers CERA funding through its statewide network of local nonprofit agencies, including your local service agency, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency.
Why should I apply for rent relief now?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium — which limits landlords’ ability to evict tenants who fall under certain income thresholds or are unable to pay rent because of a medical or economic hardship — has provided some protection for families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium is scheduled to end July 31, and it is unknown whether it will be extended. Regardless, participating in the CERA program now should prevent eviction for most nonpayment of rent cases.
While the moratorium can temporarily protect against eviction when invoked by the tenant, the owed rent is not forgiven. Applying to CERA now may help pay rent arrears and aid residents in their personal economic recovery so they can avoid losing their home.
Tenants who did not invoke the moratorium could still face eviction for nonpayment of rent. Applying to CERA can help pay their arrears for filed evictions and could ultimately help avoid eviction.
Landlords may still file an eviction for nonpayment of rent, even if the tenant invokes the moratorium, but special court rules require an eviction case to have a 30-day suspension if the tenant has applied for CERA funds. That 30-day suspension allows time for the tenant and landlord to apply for CERA, so the eviction case can be dismissed when the funds are approved.
Who is eligible for CERA?
CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions:
- Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and
- Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability evidenced by a past-due utility or rent notice.
How can I apply?
Grand Traverse County renters and landlords can apply online by visiting ceraapp.michigan.gov. For more information or to find your local service agency, visit Michigan.gov/CERA.
About the author: Kelly Rose is chief housing solutions officer for Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which provides financial and technical assistance through public and private partnerships to create and preserve safe and decent affordable housing; engage in community economic development activities; develop vibrant cities, towns and villages; and address homeless issues.