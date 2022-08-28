About the author: Phillip T. Robinson is a board-certified veterinarian and wildlife ecologist and was the director of veterinary medicine at the San Diego Zoo. He was veterinary services director of biomedical research programs at the University of Toledo and the University of California, San Diego. He authored many papers on animal diseases and management and published books with Columbia University Press and Brill Academic Press. He recently published a book on the ecology and conservation of the pygmy hippopotamus with Oxford University Press. He is retired and resides in Higgins Lake.