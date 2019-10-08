Gary Marek has been a river conservation advocate for 45 years tackling such issues as river use and abuse, streambank erosion and restoration, dam relicensing, dam removal, fish passage, developing watershed inventories and restoration plans, and the conservation of native and wild trout. He has held various positions with numerous conservation organizations: Michigan Council of Trout Unlimited (two years as Chairman); Pine River Area Chapter of TU; Pine River Watershed Restoration Committee; Jackson H. Bensley Chapter of TU in Traverse City (retired), Pine River Association, and the Brook Trout Coalition.