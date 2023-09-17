As humans, our relationship to nature can seem mysterious, intangible, disconnected. Artists are the “human” medium through which the concept of nature is interpreted.
Henri Matisse (French visual artist) said, “An artist must possess Nature. He must identify himself with her rhythm, by efforts that will prepare the mastery which will later enable him to express himself in his own language.”
Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is presenting the exhibition “On Nature: Anne Corlett/Royce Deans/Angela Saxon.” Three artists — three friends — explore the nature of the figure and landscape and water in monotype and painting. This is their 10th exhibition together.
“Showing together means a lot to us,” Corlett said. “As artists, we’re pretty close; we trust each other with opinions about our artwork, even when it’s not done.”
These three artists are unified by their inspirational source of nature.
Saxon describes her process: “The natural world is what I’ve responded to as an artist for the past 35 years. I’m an observational artist... I’m looking at water; it’s so fluid and so hard to capture in a still moment... When I get back in the studio, I have that comprehensive image, almost like a personal movie that I can play back in my head...For instance, my monotypes are made up in plates, which are visible so you can see how they are staggered. It forces us to look at images in pieces. Therefore, a ‘collective’ looking is expressed in my art.”
Corlett says she paints because “I cannot not paint. It’s how I process my life and my role in the universe, and how I celebrate our earth.” Her paintings often depict landscape scenes with clouds and trees. Referencing the individuality of trees, she remarks ”trees live so much longer than we do. They move slower and quieter. We have a lot to learn from them.” Previously, Corlett worked in pastels and watercolor; however, in this show she shares oil paintings. Working with monotypes influences her oil paintings.
All three artists are represented in this show with monotypes. Monotype printmaking is a technique where ink is applied to a smooth plate (plexiglass in this show) and transferred to paper using a press. They get one impression per transfer, although a second very light transfer is possible, often called a “ghost print.” Monotypes have unique textural qualities. This technique was used as early as the 1600s in Europe.
Each artist expresses their own language in this exhibition.
Deans said, “...drawing is the primary inroad to study and learning about art. It allows you to understand the subject. It is a strong concept for me…by drawing we’re observing on a deep level. Slowing time down and looking deeply. Observation becomes a study for me to understand the structure. Like when drawing a figure, I want to know what is the structure beneath it — a bone, a ligament, what animates it? Drawing, for me, is about sitting down and ‘being’ with the subject.” His works render dreamy figures that meld together, perhaps communicating an expanded way of “seeing” the nature of humanity.
These artists seek to interpret nature on their own terms, through their own portals of discovery and innovation.
Corlett’s trees and clouds are bold and individually beautiful. Dean’s figures reveal an ethereal vision of humankind. Saxon’s waterscapes entrance the viewer. They share a commonality of inspiration and expression, hopefully bringing to our culture a stronger connection and understanding of art and the natural world.
The exhibition is running through Sept. 30 in the Hardy Hall Gallery of the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee.
