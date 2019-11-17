By Jagdish Khubchandani
A recent school shooting in California left two dead and several critically injured. Many students will cope with anxiety, depression and PTSD for the rest of their lives.
The cost of such violence is often estimated in healthcare and medical expenses.
However, the true costs are not fully estimable given government agencies’ efforts, funeral costs, chronic disability from injuries, law enforcement investigations, fear and trauma and other factors funded mostly by taxpayers. Can we put a dollar value on young lives?
Another problem is information overload and public engagement via social media. We may become political or unreasonable, blame people or present ineffective resource-consuming prevention ideas.
More than 3,000 firearm-related deaths in youths aged 0-19 occur annually, making firearm violence a leading cause of death in youth. Violence in and around schools (homicides, suicides and mass shootings) is a social and public health problem in the U.S.
School shootings are a special category. In most cases, K-12 school shooters are male, current or former students of the target school and have a history of trauma or are suicidal. Most planned the act in advance, use family members’ guns and showed warning signs or shared plans beforehand. Millions of dollars are spent in making schools safer, yet there is confusion on how to stop shootings.
Five studies conducted by Ball State University show our prevention priorities are often misplaced.
First, a study shows more than a third of American parents expect a shooting in their child’s school in the immediate future. Parents perceived inadequate parental monitoring/rearing practices (73 percent), peer harassment and/or bullying (58 percent), inadequate mental health care services for youth (54 percent) and easy access to guns (51 percent) as major causes of firearm violence in schools. Policymaking to prevent school shootings hardly involves parents, leading stakeholders in children’s lives.
Second, a study of principals found almost a fifth of U.S. schools experienced a firearm-related incident in the past five years (shooting, student carrying guns, etc.). Principals cited barriers in preventing violence: lack of expertise to implement practices, lack of time to spend on this issue and lack of research on the most effective practices. Fewer than half of schools trained personnel in firearm violence issues. School leaders are stumped for solutions. Two additional studies highlight how common weapon and firearm carrying behaviors are in youth: thousands of students take weapons and firearms to school premises.
Finally, we compiled a review of all practices and policies and found no evidence that most practices employed by school systems reduce or prevent firearm violence. The return on investment remains poor for the hardening of schools, if we continue to have school shootings.
We can make children safer by taking comprehensive approaches grounded in scientific evidence. One tragedy, several lives lost daily and week-long public discussions are often succeeded by disconcerting silence until the next shooting. We must create awareness and find solutions for our communities by engaging our neighbors. A village raises a child.
Adults should become memories for children, not the opposite.
About the author: Jagdish Khubchandani is a professor of health science at Ball State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.