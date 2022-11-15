With nearly 600,000 hunters heading out today for the start of the firearm deer season, it is important to remember that more than 42% of vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan occur during October, November and December, AAA Michigan advises.
Last year, 10 people were killed in deer crashes, four in motor vehicles and six on motorcycles, according to AAA Michigan. Another 1,449 people were injured in vehicle-deer crashes.
In Michigan, vehicle-deer crashes are expensive, causing more than $130 million in damage annually. The state has a 2 million-strong deer herd. Deer frequently travel in groups, so if one deer is crossing the road, more likely are nearby.
In 2021, Michigan recorded 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. Oakland County had the most crashes with 1,853. The remaining top nine were Kent (1,810), Jackson (1,544), Ottawa (1,391), Lapeer (1,355), Allegan (1,288), Genesee (1,254), Calhoun (1,247), Kalamazoo (1,137) and Washtenaw (1,080).
Some safety tips from AAA Michigan for driving in deer country:
Motorists
- Stay awake, alert and sober.
- Always wear a seat belt.
- Be especially alert at dawn and dusk.
- If one deer is seen, slow down and watch for others.
- If a crash is unavoidable, don’t swerve, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your car to a controlled stop.
Motorcyclists
- Stay awake, alert and sober.
- Slow down and be alert for deer, especially at dawn and dusk.
- Cover the brakes to reduce reaction time.
- Use high beam headlights and additional riding lights when possible.
- Wear protective gear at all times.
