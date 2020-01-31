By Ted Wendling
Details about the tragic news that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash were trickling in on Sunday when Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez fired up her Twitter account and joined the ranks of the many people who unwittingly have used Twitter to commit professional suicide.
As family members, friends and people around the world convulsed with grief over the deaths of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, Sonmez retweeted a link to a four-year-old story in the Daily Beast about an incident in 2003 in which Bryant was charged with sexual assault. The case never went to trial; Bryant issued an apology to the woman and later paid her an undisclosed settlement.
Predictably, the Twitterverse exploded with fury at Sonmez for desecrating Bryant’s memory while the crash site was still smoldering. She received thousands of angry emails and threats, prompting her editors to order her to delete the tweet and follow-up posts. She also was suspended. That spurred a wave of protests from Post colleagues and other reporters, which resulted in the lifting of her suspension.
I had a long career as a reporter and editor and I’m pretty confident in saying that, had Sonmez consulted them, all of her editors and most of her fellow reporters would have advised her not to post the link within hours of Bryant’s death.
Sonmez defended her tweet in a follow-up post, writing, “Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality even if that public figure is beloved and that totality unsettling.”
Yes, but ...
Sonmez is a national political reporter. She isn’t a sports reporter or an obituary writer who was assigned to write a comprehensive story on deadline and was trying to provide nuance to the complicated life of a famous athlete. Instead, she casually and effortlessly trashed Bryant as millions of people were grieving and anguished tributes were pouring in.
Post Editor Marty Baron ordered Sonmez to delete the tweets, writing, “Felicia, a real lack of judgment to tweet this. Please stop. You’re hurting this institution by doing this.”
Unfortunately, he’s right. In an ugly time when journalists, and the Post in particular, are under unrelenting assault by the President and his supporters, Sonmez’s tweets came off as cruel and tone-deaf. They damaged her reputation and the reputation of the Post, one of America’s great newspapers.
Lost in all of this is the fact that the Daily Beast story that Sonmez linked to is a powerful piece of journalism. It included chilling excerpts of transcripts of police interviews with Bryant and his accuser, and it ran as Bryant was beginning his heavily hyped Los Angeles Lakers farewell tour in 2016. Nothing wrong with that. It was fair reportage.
This sad spectacle brings to mind two aphorisms that seem instructive: “Timing is everything” and “you shouldn’t speak ill of the dead.”
Sunday wasn’t the time to speak ill of the dead.
About the author: Ted Wendling retired in 2017 as the supervisor of administrative investigations at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Prior to that, he had a 28-year career as a reporter and editor in Ohio, primarily at the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
