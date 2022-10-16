By Megan Giles Cooney
My mother, Nancy Giles, died suddenly in the summer of 2021. To those who knew her, Nan had many varied interests; however, the Leelanau Township Library was one place where she showed a particular devotion.
Aside from being an enthusiastic reader and patron, she organized the annual and well-attended summer author book series the library hosts in July. To honor her last July, the library dedicated a bookcase to Nan so current and future patrons would know of her work to bring a forum for different ideas and authors to residents every summer.
My family calls the avalanche of dizzying change since my mom died the “post-Nan era.” I am afraid she wouldn’t believe some of the events or burgeoning changes that have occurred in the time since she’s been gone. Of all the cross-current happenings, the idea that books for young adults are increasingly being tossed out of public libraries in communities across the United States would dismay her greatly.
Book challenges are not a national trend from which Michigan is shielded. The challenges over who can read what is happening at Michigan public libraries and in our public school libraries.
Books have been challenged at a hyper clip since 2021. Many books petitioned for removal are in the young adult category and deal with gender identity and sexuality. Undoubtedly, the questions are being raised with the best intentions and out of an interest in ensuring that book themes are age-appropriate and not suggestive in their content. I believe most people would agree that puberty and post-puberty can be confusing times for kids, and no one should suggest or pressure anyone into behavior that could cause harm or ridicule. However, you lose me because books are being ejected so no one can read them.
We have driver’s license criteria, movie ratings and underage drinking laws. Why can’t we have a common-sense dialogue about where to put books in taxpayer-funded organizations that don’t cause harm but aren’t forbidden?
Some parents want their children to process societal change through reading age-appropriate books, and other parents don’t. But do we have to eliminate the books that some people don’t want their children to read? Can we come up with library cards that reflect an N.C. rating similar to the criteria used for movie entrance? Can parents who genuinely don’t want their children exposed to opt out of books or book categories to be indexed and saved on the library card, which is a different color? Why not share your values with your children so they know your expectations and precisely what you don’t want them exposed to and why?
Unfortunately, other book content is challenged. People object to historical narratives. Classics like “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Of Mice and Men” were among the 10 most challenged books in 2020 because of their content about race and race conflict.
According to the American Library Association, “Libraries manifest the promises of the First Amendment by making available the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions and ideas so that every person has the opportunity to freely read and consider information and ideas regardless of their content or the viewpoint of the author.”
But we have no overarching “minder” who sits in during local city council and school board meetings; these have been the forums for book challenges. This process is contentious and exhausting and is changing the character of our local and school libraries. Can’t we think of a better way to try to keep books out of reach for minors if a parent truly objects to the content?
This month, the Michigan Library Association will hold its Annual Conference with the theme “The Civility Project: Bridging the Divide: Civility in a Time of Unrest.” Sadly, this is not a forward-looking theme full of inspiration; this is a topic that speaks to the weariness and polarization library personnel experience.
The library should be a safe space where curious-minded patrons – like my mom – can enjoy their love of books and reading, with the caveat that a parent can restrict what their child reads, but not what all children read.
About the author: Megan Giles Cooney is a writer and artist, who is a summer resident of Northport. She graduated from Denison University in Ohio and is the daughter of Bob Giles, a member of the Record-Eagle editorial board, and the late Dr. Nancy Giles. She worked in television news and for Daimler Chrysler earlier in her career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.