Amazon Smile was launched in 2013 to create a unique way for customers buying on Amazon to support their favorite charities. It was a clever and generous idea. Announcing the closure, Amazon said, “... after almost a decade, the program has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped.”
This, despite the fact that Amazon Smile has generously provided nearly $500 million to charities in the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. More than 1 million charities are registered to receive support from this generous program; the average annual amount received by participating charities is $230.
In announcing the closure of the program, Amazon declared its intention to provide greater support to a smaller number of important causes. In addition, it said it would provide former Amazon Smile charities with a one-time donation equivalent to three months of their 2022 earnings. Good for them.
Thank you, Amazon — really, thank you. Our world is a much better place as a result of charitable support from individuals, foundations, and corporations. Charitable giving is a way to choose where we want to lean in and make a difference in the world.
But to say smaller gifts don’t have enough impact? No way. Annually, thousands of donors make gifts of less than $230 — the number cited by Amazon — to Interlochen Center for the Arts. Amazon Smile gifts have totaled about $2,000 a year at Interlochen. We are profoundly grateful for these gifts and for the impact they make in the lives of artists, concert patrons and Interlochen Public Radio listeners. Interlochen thrives, thanks to the passionate advocacy and generous support of those who believe in our mission.
All gifts count, and all gifts are meaningful — to us and to those who made them. Consider:
- The act of making a gift is a tangible statement of both an individual’s values and their belief in the mission of the organizations they support.
- Charitable giving is a basic human instinct that creates common cause in communities and provides fulfillment, connection and meaning.
- Making gifts each year, in any amount, is a habit. The cumulative impact of decades of support for a cause can ensure that the cause survives and that its purpose is fulfilled.
- A habit of making small gifts often leads to larger gifts when individuals’ personal circumstances allow.
- The collective impact of many people making smaller gifts is profound: combined, these gifts make up a large portion of the selected charity’s operational budget.
Small gifts do have a meaningful impact. On behalf of Interlochen, one of the many charities that Amazon Smile has supported, thank you. We will miss Amazon’s engagement in building the community and cohesion needed to solve the challenges our communities face.
To those donors who carefully curate the list of charities they support and are able to make gifts annually to Interlochen and other organizations, thank you. To those who wonder if their gift will have a meaningful impact, I assure you: it will.
We cannot make the world a better place without your support.
About the author: John Bogley became vice president of philanthropy at Interlochen Center for the Arts in May 2019.
