As a City Commissioner representative on the Planning Commission, I recently learned that Traverse City’s current zoning code omits private schools, colleges and universities as allowed uses in the C-4 district. The issue came to light after a private Montessori junior high school was preparing to lease a vacant downtown office space.
Our planning director explained that this was likely an oversight, and that school uses are typically allowed in downtown districts. After an in-depth discussion regarding traffic and safety, the Planning Commission proposed an amendment to the City Commission for possible enactment on Oct. 25.
For years, planners and educators have been moving away from the remote school campus model toward a mixed-use education approach that focuses on learning opportunities for interaction, mentorship, and public and private partnerships. We’ve discovered that education is more effective when we include the broader community and when the environment itself becomes a teacher. This educational style promotes creative, innovative and sustainable cities – not to mention smart, happy, and engaged young citizens.
Even so, we’ve heard opposition from residential condominium owners in the mixed-use building in question. They are in a dispute with their developer and commercial property co-owner over the school, and have expressed concerns about potential negative impacts. Some want to attach a Special Land Use Permit (SLUP) requirement to the amendment; most, recognizing that the school would likely receive a SLUP, want us to reject it altogether.
While I respect that these residents may not want this kind of use in their own building, it is no reason to keep private schools out of our entire downtown. As City leaders, we should not permit a disagreement within a specific condominium association to trump a use that benefits the community as a whole.
Because the C-4 district represents the most diverse and highest intensity of uses, a SLUP is rarely necessary. However, we understand that there are all kinds of commercial and recreational activities that create traffic downtown, so we require a Planning Commission site plan review for any use generating more than 500 trip ends (all vehicles coming and going). City staff references a manual regularly updated by the Institute of Transportation Engineers to calculate these trips.
I was surprised to learn that even during peak hours, schools create significantly fewer trip ends than daycare centers, movie theaters, churches, restaurants, or even offices like the one that formerly occupied the space the school intends to lease. All of these uses are allowed by right, so it’s difficult to make a case for requiring a SLUP or site plan review here.
The functions of a school and the conduct of its students are far more controlled than the vast majority of uses in C-4, and there is no credible evidence that schools are harmful to mixed-use downtown districts. On the contrary, schools are considered such a public benefit that we willingly forego their property taxes.
By passing this amendment, we’ll be investing in the future of our downtown and entire community.