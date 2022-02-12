Women with children under age 5 increased their alcohol consumption by 323% during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a survey by a nonprofit research institute. Women disproportionally drank more than the recommended guidelines compared to men from February to November 2020. Excessive alcohol use puts women at risk for heart disease — the leading cause of death of women.
Increases in alcohol consumption are often linked to large-scale natural disasters or events. The pandemic added stress and anxiety to people’s lives. As we move into the third year, disruptions to school schedules and uncertainties we experienced in early 2020 returned this winter. Since women often are primary caregivers, helping children manage pandemic-inflicted school closures and switches to virtual learning puts women at risk of shouldering more stress and using alcohol to cope with the resulting anxiety and depression.
Impact of excessive drinking
Abusing alcohol as a coping mechanism during times of stress or sadness can lead to these patterns:
- Binge drinking: For women, consuming four or more drinks at one time. For men, consuming five or more drinks at one time.
- Heavy drinking: For women, consuming eight or more drinks per week. For men, consuming 15 or more drinks per week.
While excessive drinking is dangerous, it doesn’t mean someone is alcohol dependent or an alcoholic. Excessive drinking can increase the risk of harm to an individual’s health and wellbeing in the short-term and long-term and is responsible for 95,000 deaths annually in the U.S.
Short-term risks: Injuries due to car crashes, falls or burns; violence; alcohol poisoning; risky sexual behaviors or risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or affects to the fetus in pregnant individuals.
Long-term risks: High blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems, certain cancers, weakened immune system, dementia, mental health problems, social problems and/or alcohol dependence.
Impact on heart health
Excessive alcohol use can damage an individual’s heart, contributing to cardiomyopathy. Over time, the toxicity of alcohol can weaken the heart muscle. This makes it difficult for the heart to pump out blood — so the heart expands to hold the extra blood it can’t pump out. This causes the heart muscle to become thin, enlarged and at risk of not functioning properly.
Healthier relationship with alcohol
Using alcohol as a coping mechanism can negatively impact health over time. Improving one’s relationship with alcohol is good for the body and mind. Eliminating alcohol is the best way to reduce short-term and long-term health risks. Drinking in moderation is key for those who choose to indulge. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends women consume one drink a day or fewer and men consume two drinks a day or fewer.
Stress management
For individuals turning to alcohol to cope with stress, it may be time to step back and evaluate what’s causing these feelings and how they’re being managed.
The pandemic can cause us to feel more stress in our lives. Finding a healthy way to manage stress is critical — like exercise, movement, journaling and meditation. Connect with a primary care doctor or mental health professional for tips on managing stress in a healthy way without abusing alcohol.