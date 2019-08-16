By Will Fagan
As a member of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region (HHGTR) since 2008, I have been following with interest the articles in the Record-Eagle concerning the difficulty many are having finding affordable housing in our area.
This problem impacts not only individuals, but also the local economy as businesses struggle to find a work force who can afford to live in our area.
HHGTR has been working with local churches, businesses, community leaders and others to solve this problem. Through its home repair program funded by Cherryland Electric and its home ownership program, HHGTR is dedicated to providing decent, affordable housing to working families in our area.
“Providing a hand up, not a hand out, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build sustainable homes, communities, and hope.” This is the mission of Habitat for Humanity.
Yet, many in the community don’t know that our partner families must meet stringent criteria to become a homeowner.
To qualify for home ownership, our partner families must have an income between 30 and 60 percent of our area’s median income.
In addition, they must have a need for affordable housing, prove that they will be able to pay an affordable monthly mortgage and show a genuine willingness to partner with HHGTR.
This means that each adult in the family must contribute 275 hours of sweat equity (labor) to HHGTR before closing on their home.
Assuming that it takes about 9 months from application to closing, each adult must contribute more than 7 hours of work each week besides their regular employment.
In order to fulfill our mission, HHGTR also must depend on the generosity and hard work of our community. Volunteers log more than 10,000 hours each year on our build sites and in the Habitat ReStore. Donors help to fund construction monetarily and through in-kind donations of services or materials and ReStore donations of appliances furniture, building supplies, etc., for resale.
The first step toward home ownership and helping others to purchase affordable housing is to contact our affiliate at 231-941-4663. For more information, check out our website at www.habitatgtr.org.
About the author: Will Fagan, a retired educator, has been on the Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors and finance and family services committees since 2008. He is also a member of the Justice and Peace Commission at St. Francis Catholic Church.
