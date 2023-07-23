Northwest Michigan, in fact, the entire Great Lakes state, is an exciting place for education.
While we are well aware of the challenges school districts face in hiring professional, qualified teachers, there are several efforts underway right now to create new opportunities for current and aspiring educators who aim to ease the staffing burden for schools – and, most importantly, have a positive impact on students.
As the intermediate school district serving Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties, Northwest Education Services (North Ed) has a responsibility to support our local schools and advocate on their behalf. That’s why we joined 47 other intermediate school districts across Michigan to further the Talent Together initiative, where I am proud to serve as one of 12 superintendents on the governing committee.
Talent Together, which received $66.4 million in the state’s latest budget, is a creative solution to a complex problem. Essentially, it opens new pathways to becoming a certified teacher and removes barriers, such as financial constraints, that have hindered some in the past from pursuing a career in education.
In coordination with nine Michigan universities and colleges, Talent Together’s earn-while-you-learn model allows aspiring teachers to earn a free degree and certification to prepare them for work in the classroom, while offering financial incentives through paid mentorships and on-the-job training.
As a participating intermediate school district, essentially anyone with a high school diploma in North Ed’s region is eligible to apply for Talent Together, whether they currently work in a school setting – or not. With more than 1,500 applicants, the fall cohort is full, but applications are always welcome for the next group. More information is online at https://www.mitalenttogether.org.
North Ed is collaborating on a similar, but separate initiative with Grand Valley State University to increase the region’s educator workforce capacity. The Northern Michigan Graduate Teacher Certification program is a two-year process through which participants can earn an elementary teaching certificate. Among other admission requirements, program applicants must have a bachelor’s degree and be a current employee of a North Ed school district.
Similar to Talent Together, the GVSU program is also offered at no-cost to participants due to “Grow Your Own” grant funding provided by the State of Michigan. In addition to earning an elementary teaching certificate, program participants earn graduate credit toward a master’s degree. The program, which will begin training its first cohort this fall, offers flexibility for participants by having hybrid and online components, with occasional in-person meetings at GVSU’s Traverse City Regional Center. More information can be found at www.gvsu.edu/tcteach.
What is remarkable about these programs is that they do not sacrifice quality in the training aspiring educators receive. The expectations and high standards we have long held for the people teaching our children remain unchanged, and that is good for everyone.
Our students need quality, professional teachers. Programs like these will not only help address that need in the short term, but serve as an investment in our future and the long-term success of our children.
