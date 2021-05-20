For decades we’ve lacked enough homes that young families and essential workers can afford. Recovery from the COVID recession is uneven — local workers may face foreclosure or relocate looking for better work. In this hot real estate market, their once affordable homes will be gentrified and become too expensive for many, including first responders and teachers. The affordability gap will widen and our community will suffer.
The Great Recession was a housing disaster that we can avoid repeating. Saving the homes of workers with modest income is far more cost-effective than coping with homelessness or building new.
The foreclosure moratorium won’t last forever. Today nearly 3 million American homeowners are at risk of foreclosure. Local businesses that renovate foreclosed houses have been told by lenders to expect a significant increase in repossessed homes soon.
Many workers have lost jobs or income through no fault of their own. As existing modest homes are priced out of reach, businesses will struggle even more to find workers and have fewer year-round customers. Schools will lose students. We will lose neighbors.
At-risk homebuyers need capital, not charity. Government aid will be insufficient. We will need to raise local funds, but this more compassionate and less expensive than dealing with homelessness, the damage to families, and the loss of workers. We can raise funds for zero or low-interest bridge loans to cover mortgages until homebuyers reestablish income. If a home must be foreclosed, it can be purchased before foreclosure and sold to another modest income family; the original buyer should receive enough equity to relocate.
This large investment should be permanently preserved to benefit future generations through a Community Land Trust. The community investment is preserved because the CLT retains ownership of the land while the homes are sold to modest-income buyers. Homebuyers sign a 99-year, renewable, inheritable lease for the land under their home. The lease is structured to preserve the home’s affordability. Homeowners are free to sell their home and will realize equity growth that is fair but limited, so that the home is affordable to the next income-qualified buyer. Lease payments are low and used to maintain the land trust. The nonprofit board that supervises the CLT includes homeowners.
Behind the scene groups are working toward a community loan fund and land trust, but these are not ready yet. Yet donations are needed today. Northwest Community Action Agency has an excellent foreclosure prevention program. Habitat is developing new homes and renovating existing homes. HomeStretch is planning new dwellings. These organizations have mechanisms to preserve affordability, but over time, especially in a rising market, these homes will be lost to the market.
Our region has talented, generous people interested in innovation. Donate to one of these fine groups and make it clear that you’d like to see a community lending fund and a land trust so that the benefit of your gift becomes permanent. Pledge future support. Your encouragement will help make these solutions real.
About the author: John O’Neill has served those needing affordable homes and emergency shelter for some 20 years. He worked as an innkeeper and grant writer for the Goodwill Inn and as executive director of three housing nonprofits, including two Habitat affiliates. He is a long time volunteer on the Leelanau Housing Action Committee.